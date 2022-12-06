Read full article on original website
Related
MSU study finds increase in students retained under Read by Grade Three law
Michigan State University researchers say where students go to school may determine if they will be held back under the state’s Read by Grade Three law. The researchers say roughly 10% of students eligible for retention were held back in the 2022-2023 academic year. It’s an increase over the previous year, and possibly tied to the pandemic.
Recommendation: Change how Michigan taxes fuel at the pump
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is using borrowed money to fix state roads. The state has approved borrowing $3.5 billion over five years to launch reconstruction. That’s a short-term fix. Funding for Michigan’s roads is a long-term problem. A policy group recommends a change in how Michigan collects fuel taxes.
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
Today on Stateside, State Senator Adam Hollier discussed a resolution to place a statue of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young inside the congressional statuary hall in Washington D.C., which recently received unanimous approval in the Michigan State House of Representatives. Then, two guests joined to give details on an upcoming student game showcase event that aims to shine a light on video game development in the Midwest.
Stateside Podcast: Redistricting and recounting the midterm votes
It’s been nearly a month since the polls closed in Michigan, but some of the 2022 midterm election results are still under review. After a big year of redistricting in Michigan, this year’s election results have been subject to intense scrutiny. There’s going to be a recount — or a partial one — of two statewide proposals that were on the ballot: Proposals 2 and 3.
Michigan minimum wage increase set for January 1; second increase could follow in February
Michigan’s minimum wage could go up twice next year. The first increase will take place at the start of the year. That’s when the general minimum wage goes up to $10.10 an hour and the tipped minimum wage grows to $3.84 an hour, as part of a regularly scheduled annual increase.
MI Legislature approves resolution to replace Lewis Cass statue in US Capitol
The Michigan Legislature has taken a key step toward placing a new statue representing the state in the U.S. Capitol. The Legislature has adopted a resolution to replace a statue of Lewis Cass with one of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. The Cass statue is one of two in...
Partial recounts of Prop 2 and Prop 3 ballots underway
Controversial partial recounts for two Michigan ballot questions are underway. Proposal 2 on voting rights and Proposal 3 on abortion rights passed by wide margins in November. Officials say the results are not at risk of being overturned by the recount. Despite that, challengers were busy at a recount site...
Health care providers urge Michiganders to get a seasonal flu vaccination
Health care providers and public health officials want Michiganders aged 6 months and older to get vaccinated soon against seasonal flu. As of November 26, Michigan was just over two-thirds of the way towards its of goal vaccinating 4 million state residents. "Influenza cases are on the rise in Michigan,...
Recounts of Michigan ballot proposals about to begin at taxpayer expense
Partial recounts of ballots cast in the November election begin Wednesday — but with no realistic possibility of changing the results that added new abortion rights and voting rights amendments to the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 2 and Proposal 3 were adopted by voters by decisive margins that would not...
Half-billion dollar lame duck spending plan collapses; MI Legislature heads home
Michigan lawmakers have gone home — likely for the last time this year — without reaching an agreement on a spending package that would have totaled close to $500 million. House Republicans said $200 million of that money would have gone toward an economic development project the state hoped to attract.
Michigan's minimum wage will go up in 2023. But by how much?
The question: How much will Michigan’s minimum wage increase in 2023?. The answer: It’s complicated. We know that the state’s minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase to $10.10 from $9.87 on January 1, 2023, but it could increase to $13.03 in February depending on state court rulings.
Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard more about how redistricting impacted the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. Then, Michigan artist and musician Dana Nyson discussed his debut full length album “Openings”, which came eight years after his first E.P. release in 2014. Plus, journalist David Wolman dished on his new article that told the story of a man from Grand Rapids who went missing after traveling to the South Pacific to start a new society.
Five more men ordered to stand trial in foiled plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer
A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor, and Shawn Fix, all of Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins...
