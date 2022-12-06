ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

The Independent

Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finals

Seventy per cent of Portugal fans cannot be wrong. Those who voted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting line-up, in a highly-publicised poll by sports daily A Bola, got their wish. And if that was an indication that Portuguese football is ready to turn its back on the greatest goalscorer of his generation, his replacement scoring a hat-trick in an emphatic 6-1 win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals confirmed it.Ask the previously unheralded Goncalo Ramos and - like the rest of Portugal’s next generation - he would surely praise a living and just about still...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight

Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8 A week in which fans celebrated and commiserated as their teams competed in soccer's World Cup in Qatar, Russian shelling continued in the Donetsk region of Ukraine and the sculpted Apollo's Chariot Fountain was lifted out of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for restoration.
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle to offload players in pursuit of James Maddison

What the papers sayNewcastle are reportedly set to offload as many as five players in pursuit of Leicester playmaker James Maddison. The Daily Express, citing 90min.com, says Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis could be among the players made available as the Magpies’ ownership look to fund a January bid for the 26-year-old.According to The Sun, Tottenham and Liverpool are both interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani. The paper cites a Foot Mercato report, which says the clubs have been impressed with the 24-year-old’s club form this season, which also thrust him into the French national squad.The...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals

Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...
Sporting News

Croatia vs Brazil World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022

With Neymar back healthy, Brazil are fully loaded and ready to push for a 2022 World Cup title, but they'll first have to get past 2018 finalists Croatia. Led by 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, the European side skated past Japan in the Round of 16 on penalties to arrive in the quarterfinals despite just one victory through four matches thus far.
CBS Sports

2022 World Cup quarterfinals: What Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and others need to improve on

With eight remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, each team is just two wins away from a spot in the final. Brazil will face Croatia on Friday at 10 a.m. ET before Argentina take on the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Then it is Cinderella Morocco against Portugal on Saturday in the early slot before the biggest quarterfinal of them all, France vs. England, in the late slot. Click here for our comprehensive schedule and updated bracket. Also, make sure to check out our dive into the most exciting players to watch in this round and our Power Rankings.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

