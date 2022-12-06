Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
Parents Group Treasurer From Mahwah Grade School Charged With Theft
The now-former treasurer of a Mahwah grade school parents group is accused of pocketing funds raised by the organization.Kerry Stumbo, 50, is charged with theft by unlawful taking from the Lenape Meadows Elementary School's Home School Organization (HSO) while she was treasurer.Stumbo "used the org…
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held
Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor
Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer: Prosecutor
A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The charge is the result of an inves…
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Feds: 200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In NJ Turnpike Stop Of NY Tractor-Trailer Driver
A tractor-trailer driver from Yonkers had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stopping Alejandro Nouel Lajud, 39,...
Teen Makes Death Threats Against McDonald's Worker, Massive Riot Breaks Out In Bayonne: Police
Five teenagers were in custody after one threatened a McDonald's worker sparking a riot in Bayonne earlier this week, authorities said. A 15-year-old boy made death threats against the worker at the McDonald's on 25th and Broadway, bringing police to the scene on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Immigrant Seized By ICE For Deportation After Beating Young Fairview Man With Autism: Police
A Guatemalan immigrant illegally living in Fairview was seized by ICE agents after he beat a defenseless young man with autism, authorities said. Alexander Castellanos, 33, was initially sent to the Bergen County Jail on aggravated assault charges following his weekend arrest, records show. Fairview police said Castellanos punched the...
Atlantic City man receives 66-month sentence for prison escape and wire fraud
In 2020, 58-year-old Patrick Giblin escaped while traveling from a federal prison to a residential area in Newark while serving time for fraud and unlawful activities.
Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’
Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
New Jersey Man Busted in Possession of Illegal Firearm During Inwood Traffic Stop
Fourth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a New Jersey man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:29 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Officers observed a black 2019 Honda Accord bearing New Jersey registration with excessive window tints traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard at the intersection of Doughty Boulevard. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.
Jersey City makes history with first woman deputy chief
In a historic decision in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop has nominated Constance Zappella as Deputy Chief, setting her up in the ranks as the first female to take on this position. “As the most diverse city in the nation and the largest municipal fire department in the state, we...
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities investigating Jersey City Heights hit-and-run that badly injured pedestrian
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a Heights hit-and-run that badly injured a pedestrian last night. At approximately 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck at the Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue intersection, County...
UPDATE: Man Gunned Down At New Milford Apartments ID'd As Search For Killer Continues
A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Milford last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continued. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard on Nov. 26 as Jacques McDonald, 25, of Amityville.
Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
