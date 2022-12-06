ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held

Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
PATERSON, NJ
Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’

Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Man Busted in Possession of Illegal Firearm During Inwood Traffic Stop

Fourth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a New Jersey man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:29 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Officers observed a black 2019 Honda Accord bearing New Jersey registration with excessive window tints traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard at the intersection of Doughty Boulevard. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.
UNION CITY, NJ
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof

NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

