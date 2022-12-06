On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO