School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
iheart.com
President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence
Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive. On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
MOSCOW, Idaho - A longtime criminal defense attorney who represented serial killer Ted Bundy is weighing in on similarities and differences between the horrific acts of his infamous former client and those of the uncaptured killer behind the University of Idaho murders. John Henry Browne served as a criminal defense...
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Latest Info | Moscow PD says U of I murder victim's stalker claims stem from encounter at business
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest update, police revealed information about an encounter Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims, had at a local business in mid-October. Police said this encounter may be related to references Kaylee made to friends and family about having a stalker.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
uiargonaut.com
Police release new information about a stalking incident
Police are asking for information on the events at Sigma Chi. Moscow Police Department released new info regarding disproving a stalker incident involving Kaylee Goncalves at a local business in October. The incident revolves around the belief of a stalker that has been referenced by family and friends. Two males...
40-Year-old Kamiah Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Burglary After Allegedly Trying to Break into Home in Stites, ID
STITES, ID - On Sunday, December 4, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to an alleged burglary in progress in Stites, ID. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that a male was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. After responding to the residence and...
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
koze.com
Lewiston Mayor Johnson Graduates From Community Health Academy
Boise, Idaho – Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with...
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
