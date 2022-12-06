ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland.

Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

The Rams need quarterback help. Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games.

RELATED: Baker Mayfield released by Panthers

