Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda gets new WWE name

Loureda will be going by the name Lola Vice in WWE.

WWE

Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has received her WWE in-ring name.

On her social media accounts on Tuesday, Loureda announced that she'll be going by the name "Lola Vice" in WWE. Loureda has also changed her Twitter handle to "lolavicewwe."

Loureda tweeted: "Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @WWE history #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE"

After attending WrestleMania and later visiting the WWE Performance Center, Loureda revealed this June that she's signed a multi-year contract with WWE. She officially joined the WWE Performance Center as part of its group of recruits that were introduced in August.

WWE wrote:

Valerie Loureda is an acclaimed mixed martial artist who previously fought in Bellator, where she compiled a 4-1 record. The 24-year-old Miami, Fla., native has a black belt in Taekwondo and has already made waves in the MMA world for her social media presence. Loureda is also the first Cuban-American to be signed by WWE.

Loureda made her in-ring debut as part of a Halloween battle royal at an NXT house show in October, where she dressed up as Lola Bunny. Loureda then had her first non-battle royal match at a November house show.