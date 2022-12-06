ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda gets new WWE name

By Joseph Currier
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGpx5_0jZZvd8q00

Loureda will be going by the name Lola Vice in WWE.

WWE

Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has received her WWE in-ring name.

On her social media accounts on Tuesday, Loureda announced that she'll be going by the name "Lola Vice" in WWE. Loureda has also changed her Twitter handle to "lolavicewwe."

Loureda tweeted: "Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @WWE history #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE"

After attending WrestleMania and later visiting the WWE Performance Center, Loureda revealed this June that she's signed a multi-year contract with WWE. She officially joined the WWE Performance Center as part of its group of recruits that were introduced in August.

WWE wrote:

Valerie Loureda is an acclaimed mixed martial artist who previously fought in Bellator, where she compiled a 4-1 record. The 24-year-old Miami, Fla., native has a black belt in Taekwondo and has already made waves in the MMA world for her social media presence. Loureda is also the first Cuban-American to be signed by WWE.

Loureda made her in-ring debut as part of a Halloween battle royal at an NXT house show in October, where she dressed up as Lola Bunny. Loureda then had her first non-battle royal match at a November house show.

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes

Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Prospect Valerie Loureda Reveals Her Ring Name

Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her new WWE ring name is Lola Vice. "Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @wwe history🤍 #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE," she wrote. Other WWE Superstars commented on her post, including MVP, who wrote, "La...
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe

Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her

Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
MMAmania.com

Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’

It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
NEVADA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
MiddleEasy

Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery

T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Charlie in FIRST-EVER joint interview coming this week

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have taken part in their first-ever joint interview which took place at the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship in November. In the short snippets, Woods talks about the golf course being the perfect setting for him and Charlie to spend time together, as they did at the junior golf event which was held in Florida at the beginning of last month.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo

Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw

Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
WASHINGTON STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning

Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed

The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
287
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy