Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
AMC Networks Warns of ‘Significant Cutbacks’ After CEO Christina Spade Abruptly Exits
AMC Networks has persevered through ad-agency turmoil and a zombie apocalypse, but it it is apparently being undone by Hollywood’s streaming wars. The company, known for high-end cable dramas like “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead,” warned employees Monday of “significant cut backs in operations” amid a deteriorating economic outlook after its CEO, Christina Spade, abruptly departed. “As I am sure you are aware our industry has been under pressure from growing subscriber losses. This is primarily due to ‘cord cutting,'” James Dolan, AMC Networks’ chairman, said in a memo to staffers. “At the same time we have seen the...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
Nearly 1 In 4 Disney+ Subscribers In U.S. Will Trade Down To Cheaper, Ad-Supported Tier When It Launches This Week, Kantar Research Finds
When Disney launches the ad-supported tier of Disney+ later this week, about one-quarter of current U.S. subscribers are expected to opt for the lower-cost version with ads, according to new research from Kantar. The firm, which conducted an online survey of streaming subscribers in the U.S. from September 5 to 24, found that about 23% of them would opt for the cheaper Disney+. About 46 million of the global tally of 164 million Disney+ subscribers are in the U.S. Starting Thursday, the price of Disney+ as a stand-alone will rise to $10.99 a month as the new ad-supported plan kicks in...
CNET
Don't Miss Out on the Best Documentary Series Currently Streaming on Netflix
For the past year or so, we've been selecting the best shows on different streaming services. Picking our favorite show on Netflix, or the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time it's easy to pick our favorites. But when it was suggested I write about the "best...
TechCrunch
Netflix is letting more subscribers preview its films and TV shows, report says
Netflix declined to comment to TechCrunch on The Wall Street Journal’s report. Similar to how major Hollywood studios have test screenings for new films, the “Netflix Preview Club” has more than 2,000 previewers that review Netflix titles before they release to the streaming platform, The Wall Street Journal wrote. The program will reportedly increase by 400% in early 2023, should the report prove accurate.
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (December 2)
Given that we’re now officially into December, we’re pleasantly surprised by the relative lack of festive features forcing their way onto streaming services this weekend. Save for Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix – there’s always one! – this month’s first flurry of on-demand content is a real mixed bag, genre-wise. That’s not to say there’s nothing to watch over the next few days, mind. In fact, the opposite is true, with six different streamers represented in this week’s crop of top-tier recommendations.
Netflix CEO calls resisting ads a mistake
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-founder Reed Hastings on Wednesday said he was "wrong" to resist ads for his streaming service. Hastings said Hulu proved streaming services could support advertising and offer consumers lower prices.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (December 2022)
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Netflix is about to lose The Office US, one of its most-watched TV shows
Netflix is about to lose one of its most-watched titles.Sadly for subscribers in the UK, there are just over three weeks left to watch the US version of The Office, which will be removed from the service on 1 January 2023.The Office has been one of Netflix's most successful licensed titles for years.Its removal in the US, in November 2020, saw the streamer lose its most-watched TV show: in 2018, a Nielsen report revealed that subscribers clocked up more minutes watching The Office than any other series.To put this into perspective, the streaming service once paid a staggering $100m...
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
Jennifer Lawrence Gets Reminded That No, ‘The Hunger Games’ Wasn’t the First Female-Led Action Movie
Jennifer Lawrence invited pushback on social media today after stating in an interview between herself and Viola Davis that Katniss Everdeen was essentially the first female action hero. While the conversation with fellow actress Viola Davis covers a number of subjects, the excerpt Variety chose to excerpt was of the...
