VIA 313 to Permanently Occupy New Kitchen in Star Bar

The notable downtown Austin bar, Star Bar , is soon adding a kitchen to its facilities, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The restaurant will be located at 600 West 6th Street , near establishments such as Taquero Mucho and Wu Chow.

Describing itself on the official website, Star Bar states “Established in 1995, Star Bar is the original west 6th street bar. After 20 years, we’re proud to say, we still are a neighborhood bar that has retained a lot of it’s original clientele. We have three great patios. Our front patio is great for people watching and our back patio is a hidden gem, that is the perfect place to watch the game. Our patios are equipped with 14 flat screen TVs.”

“We are adding a kitchen, construction to start in April of 2023,” Bar Manager Jared Weikert tells What Now Austin .

“The kitchen is being built so VIA 313 can move in,” Weikert adds.

It seems that after years of VIA 313 operating on the bar premises as a food truck, the two entities are ready to formalize the relationship by providing an actual brick and mortar space for the growing pizza chain to inhabit. According to the filing, the kitchen will be around 540 square feet, cost $250,000 to construct, and open sometime in late summer 2023 .

VIA 313 has been recognized by food outlets such as Pizza Today, Food Network, and Food & Wine for its “Built Right” pizza, constructed carefully from scratch. Apart from pizza, the chain offers salads, appetizers, and a light selection of drinks and desserts.

