Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, St. Louis moving closer to hiring new police chiefs

By Joe Mueller
The Center Square
 2 days ago
Police work near the scene of a shooting Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The St. Louis Police Department said two of their officers were shot and a suspect was barricaded in a house nearby.  AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s two largest cities are closer to hiring police chiefs and will hold public meetings for dialogue with the finalists.

The progress comes as multiple bills were pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives to return control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to the state. A ballot initiative gave St. Louisans control of its police department in 2013 after 152 years of state control dating back to the civil war.

The Kansas City Police Department entered state control in 1939. According to its website, Kansas City gained local control in 1932 for the first time since its inception in 1874. Seven years later, corruption by Mayor Tom Pendergast led Missouri Gov. Lloyd Start to return control to commissioners he appointed.

Kansas City is seeking to replace Chief Rick Smith, who retired from the department in April. St. Louis is replacing John Hayden, who retired in June.

St. Louis announced four finalists on Monday and will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday. Kansas City announced three finalists and will hold a public meeting on Dec. 10. Each city has only one candidate currently employed by its respective departments.

The four finalists for the St. Louis position are Larry Boone, police chief of Norfolk, Va., Melron Kelly, deputy police chief of Columbia, S.C., Robert Tracy, police chief of Wilmington, Delaware, and Michael Slack, interim police commissioner in St. Louis.

“By bringing St. Louisans into the selection process, we are putting the public back in public safety,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement announcing the meeting. “I look forward to hearing more from each of the finalists about their vision to keep St. Louis safe for our families and visitors.”

The three finalists for the Kansas City position are DeShawn Beaufort, inspector of the Philadelphia Police Department, Scott Ebner, retired lieutenant colonel of the New Jersey State Police, and Stacey Graves, acting deputy chief of the Kansas City Police Department.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas mentioned a possible campaign to return the force to local control in November before Missouri voters overwhelmingly voted to mandate the city’s budget for the police department be increased from 20% to 25%.

“I think a lot of Missourians are waking up and catching on that there’s this bizarre state control of policing,” Lucas said in an interview with The Center Square. “They are saying, wait, does this mean the state can take over some very important aspect of my community or my town’s daily life? … I expect this to be the beginning to get a ballot initiative that establishes local control of the Kansas City Police or continue to push strong legislative priorities in the Missouri Legislature to get local control over police.”

State Reps. Ron Copeland, R-Salem, and Chad Perkins, R-Bowling Green, and Representatives-elect Justin Sparks, R-Wildwood, and Jeff Myers, R-Warrenton, filed bills for the 2023 legislative session to return control of the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department to a state-appointed board of commissioners.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, sponsored the November ballot initiative to increase the amount of funding for Kansas City police. He introduced a bill for 2023 to repeal provisions for a mandatory salary range for the police chief.

“We weren’t able to recruit that many (candidates) from outside of Kansas City because, frankly, we don’t pay enough,” Lucas said. “There’s a limit on what the police chief can make based on Missouri law for Kansas City alone. How could we get the best person from anywhere in America to move here if you have to go to Jefferson City every time you need to do something? It’s foolish.”

