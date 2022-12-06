ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol

By Greg Bishop
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZMfz_0jZZvXnM00
The Christmas Tree inside the Illinois State Capitol rotunda  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol.

Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nRxZ_0jZZvXnM00

With the exception of the first year of COVID-19, a private group has funded a Christian nativity scene for 14 years. During a dedication last week, Bernie Lutchman discussed the importance of the display.

“Just as political rallies are held here in this space, we too, the people are allowed to express our deepest religious faith,” Lutchman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQXnd_0jZZvXnM00
A Jewish menorah at the Illinois State Capitol  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

Tuesday, Minister Adam with the Satanic Temple of Illinois was on hand and explained their display focusing on banned books.

“So we selected a banned book, Copernicus’ ‘Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres,’ published in 1543 and banned by the Catholic church for over 200 years,” Adam told The Center Square. “This sits on a plinth with a basket of handknit apples as well as a 12-foot crocheted snake.”

His message to those who may be offended by their display of a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a banned book is “OK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2mdJ_0jZZvXnM00
The Satanic Temple of Illinois' display at the state capitol  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

“Being offended is something that is more than welcomed for them to be able to do, that is their right, but we have every right to be here and we’re not going to sanitize that message because someone else is offended by that,” Adam said.

Last week, during the dedication of the Christian nativity scene, Beth Rogers said it’s her belief Jesus comes out on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GD13I_0jZZvXnM00
A Christian nativity scene at the Illinois State Capitol  Greg Bishop / The Center Square

“And I’m going to say, that little baby in the manger later crushed Satan the serpent's head and the gates of hell will not prevail,” she said.

Both Rogers and Adam said they support all displays of religious symbols in the public square as a right of free expression.

Displays are expected to be up through Jan. 5.

Comments / 4

Related
vandaliaradio.com

Statement from Senator Plummer on Proposed “Assault Weapon” Ban

Springfield, IL- State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement regarding HB5855:. “The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our freedoms. If the majority party of Illinois made half the effort going after violent criminals and supporting our law enforcement that they do badgering and threatening law-abiding gun owners, all Illinois communities would be much safer and more livable. Of course, this is Springfield and, rather than pursuing effective policies to benefit all Illinoisans, there are some people here who have made a career out of virtue-signaling and advocating for the passage of clearly unconstitutional laws. Here we go again.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday

(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months. “It’s important...
ILLINOIS STATE
wevv.com

What is in the proposed bill to ban assault weapons in Illinois?

(WSIL) -- Democrats are moving ahead with their plan to ban assault weapons in Illinois. They have now filed legislation in the House and are looking to move quickly on the bill. The proposed legislation, HB 5855 or the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would not only ban the future sale...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Calling in the big guns

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report ranks Louisiana as a 'judicial hellhole'

(The Center Square) — A new report on America's "judicial hellholes" ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight "places where judges in civil cases systematically apply laws and court procedures in an unfair and unbalanced manner, generally to the disadvantage of defendants." "The hellholes report is...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board

(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

New website touts outgoing Arizona governor Doug Ducey's achievements

(The Center Square) - A new website highlights the accomplishments of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The website TheDuceyYears.com touts Ducey’s record on the economy, taxes and education, among other aspects of his administration. The Republican has been in office since 2015 and is in his final month as governor of Arizona. The state experienced the fastest poverty decline in the country, the third-fastest manufacturing employment growth, and the fourth-fastest job...
ARIZONA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse

The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours

Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Election issues debated in Ohio House committee

(The Center Square) – As the Ohio General Assembly’s lame duck session nears an end, two pieces of legislation that impact voters continue to move. A bill that would repeal one regulation and a resolution that changes the way citizens can alter the state’s constitution both appeared before the House Government Oversight Committee on Thursday. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who pushed for House Joint Resolution 6 that would require...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Indiana sues TikTok over deceptive practices, data security

(The Center Square) — Indiana has filed two lawsuits against Chinese video app distributor TikTok alleging the popular social media platform has engaged in deceptive practices aimed at minors in violation of the state’s Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. The first suit alleges TikTok lured children to the platform with misleading messaging indicating the app contains “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity or drug references though the platform is riddled with such material. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy