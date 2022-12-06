ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

NRG Energy, Meta Platforms fall; Textron, Signet rise

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jZZvSNj00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Gitlab Inc., up $3.62 to $41.95.

The software company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

NRG Energy Inc., down $6.16 to $34.68

The utility company is buying Vivint Smart Home for $2.8 billion in cash, along with $2.4 billion in assumed debt.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $11.71 to $69.54.

The owner of the Zales and Kay Jewelers chains raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Sumo Logic Inc., up 86 cents to $8.07.

The cloud-based data analytics company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Funko Inc., down 1 cent to $10.38.

The maker of bobbleheads and other licensed collectible items changed CEOs in a leadership shakeup.

Textron Inc., up $3.67 to $73.57.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters won a helicopter contract with the U.S. Army.

Meta Platforms Inc., down $8.31 to $114.12.

Facebook's targeted model for advertising reportedly faces potential restrictions in Europe.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc., down $21.23 to $71.52.

Investors were disappointed by a drug development update from the developer of cancer treatments.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
The Motley Fool

5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
msn.com

Is This Dividend Growth Stock a Buy?

Economic concerns ranging from elevated inflation to interest rate hikes have heavily weighed on financial markets this year. This explains why the S&P 500 index has dropped over 17% so far in 2022. But many stocks have outperformed the index during this time, especially in healthcare. Down just 11% to...
TheStreet

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
Zacks.com

4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Continued Rise in Factory Orders

HUBB - Free Report) , EnerSys (. ENS - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (. IEX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Commerce Department said on Dec 5 that new orders for U.S.-made factory goods rose 1% in October, beating expectations of a rise of 0.7%. October’s jump follows a 0.3% in September. On a year-over-year basis, factory orders rose 12.8% in October.
FXDailyReport.com

Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Misses Earnings Expectations

Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) stock fell 0.42% (As on December 8, 11:35:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 23. On an organic basis, net sales were up 16% from the prior-year level. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand for its brands and sustained brand investments. BF.B is benefiting from recent acquisitions, product innovation and strategic relationships. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Brown-Forman’s gross profit amounted to $613 million, improving 4% year over year. On an organic basis, the gross profit rose 13%. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 56%. The gross margin decline can be attributed to the impact of input cost inflation, elevated costs resulting from supply-chain disruptions and adverse currency rates. These were partly negated by a favorable price/mix and the removal of the EU and the U.K. tariffs on American whiskey. The operating income declined 2% year over year to $313 million on a reported basis. The organic operating income increased 8%. The operating margin contracted 360 bps to 28.7% in the fiscal second quarter. The company ended the first half of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,087 million and long-term debt of $1,974 million. Its total shareholders’ equity was $3,040 million. As of Oct 31, 2022, BF.B generated $316 million in cash from operating activities.
The Associated Press

9fin Raises $23 Million Series A+ to Accelerate Growth Plans in North America

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- 9fin, an analytics platform for debt capital markets, today announced a $23 million Series A+ led by new investor Spark Capital with participation from existing investors Redalpine, AI Seed, Seedcamp, 500 Startups, and Ilavska Vuillermoz Capital. Spark Capital General Partner, Alex Finkelstein, will join 9fin’s Board. The new capital will be used to scale the 9fin team, grow its presence in the US market and expand its product into new asset classes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005187/en/ 9fin co-founders Hussam El-Sheikh and Steven Hunter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zacks.com

Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View

THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
FXDailyReport.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Misses Market’s Expectations

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, stock fell 4.13% (As on December 8, 11:36:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $149.3 million to $286.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $139.7 million to a single quarter record of $234.5 million. Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below the targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x – 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy