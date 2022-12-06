Pedestrian struck and killed on Victory Drive Monday night in Columbus

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the 1800 block of Victory Drive Monday night around 6 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.

Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died from blunt force trauma, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. She was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson.

The CPD Motor Squad responded to the scene and took over the investigation according to the release. CPD is asking for anyone with any information on this incident to contact Corporal Rosalyn “Roz” Hall at 706-225-4040.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, Bryan said.