ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Pedestrian struck and killed on Victory Drive Monday night in Columbus

By Kelby Hutchison
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4DON_0jZZuwm200

A pedestrian was hit and killed in the 1800 block of Victory Drive Monday night around 6 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.

Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died from blunt force trauma, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. She was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Dustin Harrelson.

The CPD Motor Squad responded to the scene and took over the investigation according to the release. CPD is asking for anyone with any information on this incident to contact Corporal Rosalyn “Roz” Hall at 706-225-4040.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, Bryan said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect identified in Columbus standoff on Fifth Avenue

UPDATE 12/7/22 12:27 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department released more information on this standoff. The male suspect in this case has been identified as Jermaine Cobb, 23. For around an hour, officers contacted Cobb over the phone as he refused to come out of the apartment. When Cobb came out of the apartment, he was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Bomb squad works to safely recover explosives at Auburn home, two arrested

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Local, state, and federal agents evacuated and cordoned off an Auburn city block while a bomb squad carefully recovers explosives Auburn police say have been located at home. The devices will be transported for destruction at another location. Two men, including a 74-year-old and his 30-year-old relative, are facing charges in […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Pedestrian identified in fatal Victory Drive accident

UPDATE 12/6/22 11:23 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the pedestrian involved in this fatal accident. The Coroner’s Office says Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, 28, from Knoxville, Tennessee, died after being hit by a vehicle on Victory Drive. Hayes’ next of kin has been notified. There is no further information available at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police investigating deadly south Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly south Columbus hit-and-run investigation. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival at...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police charge 18-year-old and two juveniles after vehicle break-in at Cameron Crossing Apartments

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Dec. 8, at 7:23 p.m., the LaGrange Police responded to the Cameron Crossing Apartments, located at 1600 Meadow Terrace, in LaGrange, Georgia, concerning a report of an Entering Auto in progress. After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers located Jacoby Cotton, 18, and two juveniles in the apartment complex […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police arrest suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday

Opelika police arrested Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika on Sunday in connection to the murder of Montavian Demond Collier, 37, of Opelika. The deadly shooting occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue, police said. Around 2 a.m., police say they responded to a call regarding a...
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
4K+
Followers
49
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy