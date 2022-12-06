As a newcomer to Texas, I am always learning new and fascinating things about the wildlife in this state. One of the most beautiful animals I’ve learned about recently is the Ocelot. Ocelots are wild cats that live in South Texas all the way down to Northern Argentina. In Texas, their habitat is mainly dense chaparral brush and they den in caves, hollow trees, and thickets, so they’re difficult to find.

