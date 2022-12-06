Read full article on original website
UPMC & Central Penn College develop program that offers students the opportunity to become medical assistants
YORK, Pa. — UPMC, The UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, and Central Penn College are working together to help area residents pursue careers as medical assistants. “I think this partnership with UPMC is a great first step to meeting the unprecedented needs and shortages of allied health professionals in Central Pennsylvania," said Michael Fedor, the vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
IUP Students From Franklin County Named Provost Scholars
Students from the area have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Frederick County firefighter killed in 3-alarm fire in Pennsylvania
A Frederick County firefighter was one of two first responders killed in a 3-alarm house fire Wednesday in Schuylkill County, Pa., north of Harrisburg.
echo-pilot.com
Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction
The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
WGAL
Crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike at Tuscarora Tunnel in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County. Video above: Person gets out of car in tunnel to see what's going on. The turnpike is shut down in both directions at the Tuscarora Tunnel. The tunnel, which is just...
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
Washington County Public Schools eliminates college tuition for high school students taking credits
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint law allowing students to earn up to 40 college credits while in high school. Hagerstown Community College and Washington County Public Schools are taking it a step further and eliminating all tuition for those students enrolled in those […]
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Update: 81 south reopened after crash near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Interstate 81 south have reopened after the highway was closed due to a crash that occurred in Franklin County near Chambersburg, PennDOT reported. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 16 for U.S. 30/Lincoln Way and exit 10 for PA 914/Marion as of 1:37 […]
Central Pa. loses ‘treasure’ with passing of longtime borough leader Jack Murray
John R. “Jack” Murray, one of the Harrisburg region’s longest-serving and most-beloved public officials, died on Nov. 28. Murray, who spent nearly his whole life in New Cumberland, was 88. Elected to New Cumberland Borough Council in 1976, Murray immediately was elected council president, a post he...
Franklin County Hosting Public Forum On Broadband Services
The Franklin County Commissioners invite residents and stakeholders to share their thoughts and feedback on broadband internet services in the county by attending a public meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Franklin County Administration Building, 272 N. Second St., Chambersburg. The meeting is part of the Broadband Community...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
local21news.com
PA Turnpike reopens in Franklin County following crash in Tuscarora Tunnel
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say the crash has been cleared and the PA Turnpike is now reopen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike inside the Tuscarora Tunnel in Metal Township, Franklin County has all traffic stopped in both directions at the tunnel, according to officials.
WGAL
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
