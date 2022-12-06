ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 43

UPMC & Central Penn College develop program that offers students the opportunity to become medical assistants

YORK, Pa. — UPMC, The UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, and Central Penn College are working together to help area residents pursue careers as medical assistants. “I think this partnership with UPMC is a great first step to meeting the unprecedented needs and shortages of allied health professionals in Central Pennsylvania," said Michael Fedor, the vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.
YORK, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

IUP Students From Franklin County Named Provost Scholars

Students from the area have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
INDIANA, PA
echo-pilot.com

Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction

The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Washington County Public Schools eliminates college tuition for high school students taking credits

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint law allowing students to earn up to 40 college credits while in high school. Hagerstown Community College and Washington County Public Schools are taking it a step further and eliminating all tuition for those students enrolled in those […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
abc27 News

Update: 81 south reopened after crash near Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Interstate 81 south have reopened after the highway was closed due to a crash that occurred in Franklin County near Chambersburg, PennDOT reported. All southbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 16 for U.S. 30/Lincoln Way and exit 10 for PA 914/Marion as of 1:37 […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy