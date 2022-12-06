ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Conway woman sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for role in fentanyl overdose death

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman will spend over a decade in federal prison for her role in a 2021 overdose death. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Ashia Rhene McCray pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of fentanyl resulting in death. A judge sentenced her to 135 months in prison followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
TABOR CITY, NC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage

An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation. MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. “Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Warrant: Suspect fired shots into two vehicles in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of firing shots into two cars in the Conway area. The investigation began in October when officers were called to Elbow Road, between Cates Bay Highway and Browns Way Shortcut Road, for reports of shots fired. An arrest warrant...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Judge dismisses jury hours early after defense questions witnesses’ credibility in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two witnesses did not testify in front of a jury after the defense challenged their credibility in their findings. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are currently on trial, each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and assault of a high and aggravated nature for the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
CONWAY, SC
whiteville-news.com

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Recovered Stolen Property

Tabor City, NC – On November 23, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Dusty Lane, Tabor City, in reference to a breaking and entering and the larceny of personal property. The reporting party advised that Ronald Riddle’s residence had been broken into and multiple items were taken. The suspect removed a blue LS i3030 Tractor with a bucket on the front, a semiautomatic .22 caliber rifle, a bolt action .22 caliber rifle, and two (2) televisions. The property was last known to be secured on November 19th.
TABOR CITY, NC
WMBF

Stolen vehicle crashes near Highway 501; police investigating

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stolen “private transport vehicle” crashed in the Conway area. Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed the vehicle, stolen from a private transport company, crashed in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road. Details are limited at...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy