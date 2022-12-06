Read full article on original website
WMBF
Conway woman sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for role in fentanyl overdose death
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman will spend over a decade in federal prison for her role in a 2021 overdose death. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Ashia Rhene McCray pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of fentanyl resulting in death. A judge sentenced her to 135 months in prison followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
WMBF
Tabor City man charged in relation to stolen tractor, guns case
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has announced that 29-year-old Kevin Leon Thompkins Jr. of Tabor City has been arrested and charged in relation to a November larceny case. According to the release, the CCSO responded to a breaking and entering and larceny scene on...
WMBF
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
wpde.com
Man faces maximum sentence for burglarizing Myrtle Beach home in 2021: Solicitor
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to the maximum penalty for burglarizing a home in 2021, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Brandon Rowlett, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree burglary violent...
WMBF
Solicitor’s Office: Judge sentences Cheraw man for his role in shootout on Ocean Boulevard
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for his role in a gang-related shootout on Ocean Boulevard in 2020 which left one person injured. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced 21-year-old Dewon Cole, will face 8 years in prison in connection to a gang shootout on Ocean Boulevard in May 2020.
WMBF
Florence couple, other family members plead guilty in COVID-19 fraud scheme
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence couple has pleaded guilty to a scheme where they took money meant for those who were struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. A change of plea hearing was held on Thursday afternoon for Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud at the...
WMBF
Several experts, detectives take the stand on day two of Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Several law enforcement personnel and other professionals took the stand during the second day of the Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach back in October 2020.
WMBF
Deputies: 1 arrested after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have a person in custody after calls of an armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop Thursday night. Georgetown County deputies responded to a call Thursday for an armed robbery at the Paradise Ice Cream Shop on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.
myhorrynews.com
Lawsuit: Horry County woman says Surfside Beach police body slam caused brain damage
An Horry County woman on Monday filed a lawsuit against Surfside Beach police and one of its officers after the officer threw her to the ground during a traffic stop. Jessica Melton suffered facial fractures, brain damage and permanent nerve damage as a result of the excessive force, according to her lawsuit. The encounter was captured on dashcam video, uploaded to YouTube, and included in the complaint.
WMBF
Prosecution calls double murder outside Myrtle Beach business a ‘planned ambush’
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A jury trial begins Tuesday for two men charged in the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach. Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods were killed and five others were injured in the shooting. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter,...
WMBF
Woman files lawsuit against Surfside Beach Police Department, sergeant over excessive force allegations
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department and one of its sergeants are being sued. A lawsuit was filed on Monday by a woman named Jessica Melton. The lawsuit claims that on Aug. 8, 2021, Surfside Beach police Sgt. John Gambone pulled a car over that belonged to Melton and Melton was riding in as a passenger.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation. MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. “Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business...
WMBF
Warrant: Suspect fired shots into two vehicles in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of firing shots into two cars in the Conway area. The investigation began in October when officers were called to Elbow Road, between Cates Bay Highway and Browns Way Shortcut Road, for reports of shots fired. An arrest warrant...
WMBF
Judge dismisses jury hours early after defense questions witnesses’ credibility in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two witnesses did not testify in front of a jury after the defense challenged their credibility in their findings. Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, are currently on trial, each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and assault of a high and aggravated nature for the Oct. 2020 fatal shootings at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach.
myhorrynews.com
'On the verge of death': man sues Horry County jail over untreated MRSA infection
A Myrtle Beach man filed a lawsuit last week against the Horry County Sheriff’s Office alleging jail staff at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center ignored his pleas for help before he nearly died of a MRSA infection he acquired while incarcerated. “I was on the verge of death,”...
WMBF
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a person died following a shooting near Highway 905. Officers were called Tuesday night to the SunHouse gas station at the corner of Highway 905 and Highway 31 where they found three victims. The heavily-redacted incident report...
WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
whiteville-news.com
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Recovered Stolen Property
Tabor City, NC – On November 23, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Dusty Lane, Tabor City, in reference to a breaking and entering and the larceny of personal property. The reporting party advised that Ronald Riddle’s residence had been broken into and multiple items were taken. The suspect removed a blue LS i3030 Tractor with a bucket on the front, a semiautomatic .22 caliber rifle, a bolt action .22 caliber rifle, and two (2) televisions. The property was last known to be secured on November 19th.
Green Sea man’s death leads to homicide investigation, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 21-year-old Green Sea man, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Demarques Rascoe-McCallum died Wednesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after an incident that happened just before midnight at the SunHouse gas station in the 7400 block of Highway […]
WMBF
Stolen vehicle crashes near Highway 501; police investigating
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are investigating after a stolen “private transport vehicle” crashed in the Conway area. Conway police spokesperson June Wood confirmed the vehicle, stolen from a private transport company, crashed in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road. Details are limited at...
