Charlotte, NC

Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up Spotlight: Jasmine Wade Candles

By Your704 Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Girl Tribe creates a space for women-owned businesses to sell their products. It’s also a community supporting women who are blazing their own trails.

This week, Your704 is highlighting several of the vendors you’ll see at the Holiday Girl Tribe Pop Up happening this weekend at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Jasmine Wade is a fulltime fashion designer who’s become a bit of a scientist since launching her line of candles.

“It’s simple now but I’ve had to really do the math and figure out what best works as far as burning; the scent cast,” Wade said.

The 30-year-old Charlotte native never saw herself making candles, but in 2020 she was inspired to start.

“I was stressed out at my job and I was trying to figure out a way to unwind and unpack from the day, and I would light a candle and I would run my bath, but I was going through so many candles,” she said. “Initially it was just like a creative project and then kind of spiraled into a business.”

Wade hand pours her candles that are made from soy and coconut. All her products are vegan, made in small batches and sustainable, she says.

Her scented candles have unique names as well such as “Bougie Aunt,” “Chardonnay & Marvin Gaye” and “Husbae.”

Another notable feature about her candles is that they are refillable with her custom candle inserts.

Wade says she’s found support in other women-owned businesses through Girl Tribe.

“Whenever I can see someone trying to do what I do I’m like, ‘OK, how can I help you?’ and it’s vice versa. I’ve felt nothing but support,” she said.

Wade does not have a storefront, but she sells her candles at pop ups such as the Girl Tribe holiday event. You can also find her online at jasminewade.com and on Instagram @jasminewadeco.

