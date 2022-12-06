Read full article on original website
Related
Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
WSYX ABC6
Ohio GOP lawmakers pushing photo ID mandate to vote, hurdles for troops' ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A photo ID requirement to vote. New barriers for citizens to amend the state constitution. Possible disenfranchisement of tens of thousands of Ohio voters, including many serving overseas in the military. These are among the sweeping changes for Ohio voters that Republicans who dominate the...
Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote
House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GOP invites voter mistrust, confusion in rush to enact poorly considered voting-law changes: editorial
Republican officeholders in Ohio, including Secretary of State Frank LaRose, have repeatedly lauded the tight-as-a-drum way Ohio elections proceed with almost negligible fraud. As COVID-19 hit the state in 2020 and threatened the well-being of both voters and poll workers, Ohio’s top leaders, including Gov. Mike DeWine and LaRose, also...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Ohioans fight resolution that makes it harder to amend Constitution
The resolution to make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution continues to speed through the Statehouse, with overwhelming opposition coming in a hearing held late Wednesday afternoon.
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Ohio Senate Republicans consider ending allowance for late-arriving absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Republican lawmakers are considering significantly tightening the window by which mail-in ballots must arrive in order to be counted. Under a new version of an elections bill amended by a state Senate committee on Tuesday, mail ballots, also called absentee ballots, would have to arrive by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline
An Ohio Senate committee approved a bill that would make significant changes to the state’s Department of Education and its state board of education. Senate Bill 178 was approved with only one “no” vote, from state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, after four hearings in the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee. Multiple education advocates and […] The post Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio bills could be influencing anti-LGBTQ+ wave, researchers argue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bills pending on state lawmakers’ desks could be emboldening groups targeting LGBTQ+ people, and researchers are using data to back up that claim. Anti-LGBTQ+ incidents — demonstrations, political violence, and offline propaganda activity — more than tripled from 64 events in 2021 to 193 events in 2022 as of mid-November, according […]
Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey
(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
Get ready to show your driver’s license at the polls. Ohio voter photo ID bill expected to pass during lame duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Republican state lawmaker said Monday he expects that Ohio Republicans will tweak and pass a voter photo ID bill before the end of the year as part of a larger package of elections changes. The current version of Senate Bill 320 would create a...
What’s the worst school district in Ohio?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month is going to hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
The coronavirus killed Republicans way more than Democrats in Ohio: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Yale research paper found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. We’re talking about how politics killed people on Today in...
AZFamily
No, the law didn’t bar Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from running for governor
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In Arizona, 2022 is looking like 2020. The losers in a close election are casting doubt on the voting process. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., took aim at Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the race for governor. “Katie Hobbs had a clear conflict of interest...
Flags at half-staff in Ohio Wednesday; here’s why
Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on public grounds be flown at half-staff Wednesday
Comments / 0