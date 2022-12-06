ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WDTN

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote

House lawmakers faced stiff opposition Wednesday as hearings continued for two controversial voting measures. Proposals to impose voter ID requirements and establish a higher threshold for passing constitutional amendments still appear poised to pass, however. The same committee will hear both measures Thursday and a vote on both is likely. After more than two hours […] The post Opponents line up against Ohio House elections bill for photo voter ID as GOP readies a vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline

An Ohio Senate committee approved a bill that would make significant changes to the state’s Department of Education and its state board of education. Senate Bill 178 was approved with only one “no” vote, from state Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, after four hearings in the Senate Primary and Secondary Education Committee. Multiple education advocates and […] The post Education advocates slam bill overhauling state Department of Education for quick timeline appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bills could be influencing anti-LGBTQ+ wave, researchers argue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bills pending on state lawmakers’ desks could be emboldening groups targeting LGBTQ+ people, and researchers are using data to back up that claim. Anti-LGBTQ+ incidents — demonstrations, political violence, and offline propaganda activity — more than tripled from 64 events in 2021 to 193 events in 2022 as of mid-November, according […]
The Center Square

Hoosiers voice dissatisfaction with state government, approval of abortion in survey

(The Center Square) – Most Hoosier disapprove of the job the Indiana Legislature is doing, and fewer than half approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s performance, according to a nonpartisan, statewide poll of adults recently released, while an overwhelming majority favor the availability of abortion in at least some cases. The 2022 Hoosier Survey, coproduced by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs, sounded out Hoosier opinion on several matters of state and national concern. Six hundred adults were included in...
WDTN

What’s the worst school district in Ohio?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/KSNF) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future […]
