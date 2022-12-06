Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
37th Street Lights tradition dazzles in Austin
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is known nationwide, but another display that brings joy to Austinites is the 37th Street Lights.
Diners rank 2 Austin, 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
OpenTable reports they've analyzed over 13 million reviews from restaurants across the U.S. by verified diners, and the results showcase a selection of spots across America that leave a lasting impression.
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
Why is the Chili’s at 45th and North Lamar famous online?
Here's what we know about the local legend.
UT Austin discovers the oldest Mayan calendar
University of Texas at Austin researchers discovered evidence in Guatemala for the earliest known Maya calendar.
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company's horizon.
Killeen, Texas Hosts 1/2 MaraFun Race This Weekend
Killeen, Texas, it's not too late to register for the first half marathon in the Centex Race Series. The half Mara-FUN is this Saturday, Dec.10, at 8am, at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail. Oh, and guess what? Same day registration is now available. THE DEETS. Runners will be...
kut.org
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin, including Eugene Sepulveda
Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city.Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country selected up to 10 power players in their cities by using their own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. We heard from dozens of readers who gave us their thoughts. Some of you suggested Elon Musk, Willie Nelson, Matthew McConaughey and Joe Rogan.But, but, but: We...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center
Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
What is the most legendary dessert in Texas? The answer will definitely make you go bananas
When you think of legendary Texas foods you may think of barbecue, Tex-Mex, well-cooked steaks, and whatnot, but when it comes to the sweeter side of things, what could be the most legendary dessert in the Lone Star State?
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
kut.org
Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.
Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
dallasexpress.com
Cats Run Rampant in Texas Prison
A Texas prison is seeking outside help to combat a growing cat population after bringing in the felines to deal with a persistent rat infestation. The cats were brought to the prison a few years ago in order to cull the rats at the facility. The solution, however, soon bred a new problem as the cats began reproducing since they were not neutered or spayed.
Your mom is going to love this: Austin startup reminds you to text mom every day
The team at WayWiser recognized people don’t want to ignore their parents or older relatives, but life gets in the way and communication drops as a result. They said this service is a simple solution to ensure those critical people in our lives stay a top priority.
Texas Hosts Big 12 DL Commit on Official Visit
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
KXAN
Someone trespassed onto a ranch, cut the manes of over 20 of the horses
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around 20 minutes from Austin’s bustling downtown, there is a tranquil farm home to chickens, a barn cat, goats and horses. People go there to take horseback riding lessons, hang out with some animals or just escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Kathy, who...
