Austin, TX

Mix 97.9 FM

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Killeen, Texas Hosts 1/2 MaraFun Race This Weekend

Killeen, Texas, it's not too late to register for the first half marathon in the Centex Race Series. The half Mara-FUN is this Saturday, Dec.10, at 8am, at the Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail. Oh, and guess what? Same day registration is now available. THE DEETS. Runners will be...
KILLEEN, TX
kut.org

The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Charlotte

Axios Power Players: 10 influential people in Austin, including Eugene Sepulveda

Austin's power players are influential individuals who've made a difference in our community in 2022. Why it matters: We're excited to round out the year with a list of individuals who made headlines, advanced major projects or worked behind the scenes to shape the city.Methodology: Axios Local teams across the country selected up to 10 power players in their cities by using their own expertise, polling readers and through interviews with influential people. We heard from dozens of readers who gave us their thoughts. Some of you suggested Elon Musk, Willie Nelson, Matthew McConaughey and Joe Rogan.But, but, but: We...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Parker at Austin Animal Center

Two-year-old Parker is looking for someone to cuddle for the holidays. This American pitbull terrier loves cream cheese and hugs, and even likes cats and other dogs. So if you're looking for a companion to snuggle up and watch holiday movies with, Parker just may be the pup for you. He's available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.

Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cats Run Rampant in Texas Prison

A Texas prison is seeking outside help to combat a growing cat population after bringing in the felines to deal with a persistent rat infestation. The cats were brought to the prison a few years ago in order to cull the rats at the facility. The solution, however, soon bred a new problem as the cats began reproducing since they were not neutered or spayed.
AUSTIN, TX
