Utah reports high flu activity

UTAH — A typical flu season ramps up until December and peaks in January or February. Just like the snowfall this year, the flu season appears to have kicked off early.

According to the latest influenza data from the CDC , 44 states, including Utah, reported high or very high flu activity over the past week.

According to the most recent Utah Department of Health and Human Services weekly report , there have been 207 seasonal influenza-associated hospitalizations as of November 26.

“This week in Utah, there was an increase in all indicators of flu activity, including the number of influenza-associated hospitalizations, levels of influenza-like illness, and a number of positive flu labs reported,” said the UDHHS weekly report. “We expect a severe and early season. In order to get the best protection from severe illness due to flu this season, it is important to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

The UDHHS has recommended that everyone older than six months of age should get a flu vaccine every year, with rare exceptions. To find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccine.gov .

Additionally, the UDHHS recommends taking influenza antiviral drugs if prescribed by a doctor and taking preventative actions to stop the spread of germs, such as washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home from work if you are sick.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter