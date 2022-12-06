ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah reports high flu activity

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKtbb_0jZZtXrm00

UTAH — A typical flu season ramps up until December and peaks in January or February. Just like the snowfall this year, the flu season appears to have kicked off early.

According to the latest influenza data from the CDC , 44 states, including Utah, reported high or very high flu activity over the past week.

According to the most recent Utah Department of Health and Human Services weekly report , there have been 207 seasonal influenza-associated hospitalizations as of November 26.

“This week in Utah, there was an increase in all indicators of flu activity, including the number of influenza-associated hospitalizations, levels of influenza-like illness, and a number of positive flu labs reported,” said the UDHHS weekly report. “We expect a severe and early season. In order to get the best protection from severe illness due to flu this season, it is important to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

The UDHHS has recommended that everyone older than six months of age should get a flu vaccine every year, with rare exceptions. To find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccine.gov .

Additionally, the UDHHS recommends taking influenza antiviral drugs if prescribed by a doctor and taking preventative actions to stop the spread of germs, such as washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home from work if you are sick.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Worker shortage puts Utah’s prison in ‘crisis’

The following story was reported and written by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah’s $1.5 billion new prison was supposed to be the start of a revolution in how the state deals with incarcerated felons — with a laserlike focus on safety and rehabilitation. Instead, it’s being run with a bare-bones staff in crisis mode.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Could onions be making you sick?

On Good Things Utah this morning – Stomach hurt? It might be onions. They’re in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it’s not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress. Onions are found in most cuisines across the world. They’re cheap, they have a good shelf life and they grow year-round. About 6.75 billion pounds of onion are produced each year just in the United States, according to Colorado State University’s food source database, and global production reaches as high as 105 billion pounds per year. You probably have onions in your pantry, and they could even be in the food you are eating right now. But did you know onions may make a large portion of the population feel sick?
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
Roger Marsh

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Utah’s Drivers Ranked Worst in U.S.

A new study ranks Utah’s drivers the worst in the U.S. Quote Wizard put the study together using data from millions of car insurance quotes. It examined the number of car accidents, DUI’s and speeding tickets in all 50 states. Utah ranked number one for the worst drivers and Connecticut ranked at the top of the list of the best drivers in the nation.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy