27 First News
Mary E. Dambik, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary E. Dambik, 90, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary was born to Arthur and Emma (McDurney) Deutsch on September 1, 1932 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Mary was a graduate...
27 First News
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
27 First News
Lisa Elouise Newell, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Elouise Newell (McDevitt), 58, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at University Hospitals in Cleveland. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 17, 1964, to the late Walter Miles McDevitt and Mildred Louise Green. Left to...
27 First News
Rick Harman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rick Harman, 71, of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Rick was born on March 13, 1951, in Salem, a son of Dewey Wilbur and Shirley Elizabeth (Rupert) Harman. An East Palestine High School graduate, he went on to attain...
27 First News
George Richard Cole, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Richard Cole, 70, died of Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born October 28, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of the late Murray and Norma (Opria) Cole. Raised in Boardman, George was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of...
27 First News
Kathleen Elizabeth Mills, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Kathleen “Kat” Elizabeth Mills, 54, of Leetonia, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Summa Akron City Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 30, 1968 to Terry L. and Grace Kay (Winters) Weaver. Kathleen was a loving mother, grandmother...
27 First News
John Jay Maxell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Maxwell, 70, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was the son of Harry Paul Maxwell and Arletta Mae (Greathouse) Maxwell, born January 15, 1952. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia L. Dias, Mildred Eileen Heuer, Arletta Kay...
27 First News
Willa Modean Huff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willa Modean Huff, entered God’s Kingdom at the age of 81 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Modean was born August 24, 1941, in Proctor, West...
27 First News
Gregory Kowal, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal, and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950’s and settled in Niles.
27 First News
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9, 1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9, 1974 and they had two...
27 First News
William E. “Bill” Janosko, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” Janosko, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born July 17, 1932 in Dixonville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew G. and Anna (Betsa) Janosko. He was a proud veteran of the United...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Noday, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Noday, 85, died peacefully, Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her husband by her side. Barbara was born January 1, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Genevieve Briglio Schettino. She was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School, where she was named...
27 First News
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
27 First News
Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, 75, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Sharyn was born on February 6, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Karol and Ann (Baltus) Koscinski. A lifelong area resident, she was a...
27 First News
Dennis Godoy, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Godoy, age 75, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1947 in Utuado, Puerto Rico and was a son of Jose Nicholas Godoy and Delfina Maldonado. He came to this area at the young age of five with his family.
27 First News
Faye Perdue, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82. Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith. She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded...
27 First News
Joseph Santangelo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Santangelo, Sr., 92, of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, December 2, 2022. He was born May 7, 1930 in Youngstown, the son of Claude and Mary (Polifrone) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident. Joe was proud to have grown up on the...
27 First News
Patricia Ann Mashiska, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Mashiska, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home, in the presence of loved ones. She was born July 9, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Murphy Collins. Patricia graduated from Chaney High School and became...
27 First News
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
27 First News
Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
