Huntsville, AL

Huntsville man indicted in stabbing death of his father, court records show

By Kait Newsum
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been indicted by a grand jury for murder in the stabbing death of his father last year, according to court records.

Deandre Robinson, 19 at the time, was arrested on September 8, 2021, after the Huntsville Police Department says he stabbed his father, 45-year-old William Robinson to death following a domestic dispute.

Former Limestone Correctional Officers facing bribery, prison contraband charges

HPD Officers responded to the 4500-block of Bonnell Drive around 2 p.m. on that September afternoon, where they found William Robinson with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.

Deandre Robinson was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with murder.

A jury trial is set for February 13, 2023, with hearings leading up to the trial set for January 13 and January 27, according to court records.

