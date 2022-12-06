ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

AvgAmerican
2d ago

You do know that the Interstate 90 from Seattle clear to Chicago is the main route for drug trafficking, right? And they all stop in Spokane for their side hustle.

koze.com

Pollock Man Arrested in Connection With DV Incident

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 47-year-old Idaho County man was arrested today following an interview with Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with a domestic violence incident which allegedly occurred in Pollock on November 30th. Clint Meckel of Pollock was arrested for felony domestic battery and felony aggravated assault.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into plow truck

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a driver crashed into a plow truck at SR 904 near Four Lakes at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. They say that the driver only had minor injuries, but they have been arrested for driving under the influence. The crash partially blocked both lanes of traffic. COPYRIGHT 2022...
FOUR LAKES, WA
koze.com

Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges

LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Odessa Harris is believed to be driving an older blue and grey Chevy truck. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, call Bonner County...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Water main break closes Ray street at 17th Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ray street at 17th Avenue is closed northbound due to a water main break. Crews are on scene investigating trying to pinpoint the break location. it is unknown how long the road will be closed for.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business impacted by fire on Sprague

SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Arson fire causes $100,000 in damages in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters put out a fire in the East Central neighborhood Wednesday night. The blaze broke out in the 3200 block of East Sprague near Axels Pawn Tools & Gold. The Spokane Fire Department says a trailer and an outbuilding were lost in the fire. It’s estimated the fire caused $100,000 in damages. Avista responded to the...
SPOKANE, WA

