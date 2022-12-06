Louisville DL Henry Bryant, Zach Edwards Enter Transfer Portal

The defensive line duo were exclusively rotational depth pieces during their time with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has their first transfer portal defections since now-former head coach Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.

Defensive linemen Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they both announced Tuesday. Neither will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.

First, I want to thank God for blessing me with an opportunity the play the game that I love," Bryant wrote in a graphic posted on Twitter. "I thank my family and friends for the endless love and support. I also want to thank my coaches and the rest of the staff for all that I've learned with my time hear at UofL."

"I want to thank the University of Louisville, coaching staff, and training staff for allowing me the opportunity to be a team player these last 4 years," Edwards wrote in his own graphic posted on Twitter. "I would also like to thank Ms. Caroline for helping me graduate in 3 1/2 years. To my teammates, y'all are my rock. Y'all helped me stay together and nothing can break our brotherhood. My experience here has helped me grow tremendously and for that the Cardinal nation will always hold a special place in my heart."

Louisville has now seen eight players enter the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, with Bryant and Edwards joining running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, linebacker K.J. Cloyd and offensive lineman Max Cabana.

Cornerback Derrick Edwards III, who announced last week that he would also be entering the portal, also announced Tuesday that he would be withdrawing his name from the portal.

Zach Edwards, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end, served exclusively as a rotational piece for Louisville since his arrival in 2019. This season, he saw action in nine games, tallying just three total tackles - one at Syracuse and two vs. USF. The Starkville, Miss native finishes his Cardinals career with six tackles (three solo) and half a tackle for loss in 20 games.

Bryant, a 5-foot-11, 277-pound nose tackle, saw even less on-field action. He didn't make a single appearance during his first season with the program in 2020, then had a slight role on special teams in 2021, seeing 69 total snaps across 11 games while, defensively, logging one tackle in four games. This past season, he had no special teams role, and played 15 total snap between the games vs. USF and Wake Forest, logging a single tackle against the Demon Deacons.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

