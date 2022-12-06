ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville DL Henry Bryant, Zach Edwards Enter Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUuJk_0jZZsl6100

The defensive line duo were exclusively rotational depth pieces during their time with the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has their first transfer portal defections since now-former head coach Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.

Defensive linemen Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they both announced Tuesday. Neither will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.

First, I want to thank God for blessing me with an opportunity the play the game that I love," Bryant wrote in a graphic posted on Twitter. "I thank my family and friends for the endless love and support. I also want to thank my coaches and the rest of the staff for all that I've learned with my time hear at UofL."

"I want to thank the University of Louisville, coaching staff, and training staff for allowing me the opportunity to be a team player these last 4 years," Edwards wrote in his own graphic posted on Twitter. "I would also like to thank Ms. Caroline for helping me graduate in 3 1/2 years. To my teammates, y'all are my rock. Y'all helped me stay together and nothing can break our brotherhood. My experience here has helped me grow tremendously and for that the Cardinal nation will always hold a special place in my heart."

Louisville has now seen eight players enter the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, with Bryant and Edwards joining running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, linebacker K.J. Cloyd and offensive lineman Max Cabana.

Cornerback Derrick Edwards III, who announced last week that he would also be entering the portal, also announced Tuesday that he would be withdrawing his name from the portal.

Zach Edwards, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end, served exclusively as a rotational piece for Louisville since his arrival in 2019. This season, he saw action in nine games, tallying just three total tackles - one at Syracuse and two vs. USF. The Starkville, Miss native finishes his Cardinals career with six tackles (three solo) and half a tackle for loss in 20 games.

Bryant, a 5-foot-11, 277-pound nose tackle, saw even less on-field action. He didn't make a single appearance during his first season with the program in 2020, then had a slight role on special teams in 2021, seeing 69 total snaps across 11 games while, defensively, logging one tackle in four games. This past season, he had no special teams role, and played 15 total snap between the games vs. USF and Wake Forest, logging a single tackle against the Demon Deacons.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville, ironically, will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

'23 Safety Jayden Davis Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is decommitting in the wake of this week's coaching shakeup. Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis announced Thursday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment. "First I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Cincinnati by 1.5. —For those wondering about the schedule of events for today, there is U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors meeting at 4 p.m. where the approval of Jeff Brohm’s contract is expected to be made quickly. Immediately following that, Brohm’s introductory press conference at Louisville will commence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville LB Ben Perry, OL Luke Kandra and CB Rance Conner Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The transfer portal was certainly busy for Louisville football in the hours following the program's reported hiring of Jeff Brohm as their new head coach. Linebacker Benjamin Perry, offensive lineman Luke Kandra and cornerback Rance Conner have each entered their names into the transfer portal, they all announced Tuesday. None of them will play in Louisville's upcoming bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 Top-Ranked RB Rueben Owens II Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The crown jewel of the Louisville football program's highly-ranked 2023 recruiting class is no longer in the fold. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who is the No. 1 running back in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports, announced Wednesday that he has backed off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue

According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
uoflcardgame.com

Brohms pack bags for return to Louisville football

Deck the halls with boughs of Brohms. Don’t save the wrapping paper. Time to celebrate the season. Gifts are being unwrapped three weeks early for University of Louisville football fans this holiday seaso. Jeff Brohm, who has been high on everybody’s wish list during UofL coaching searches, is under the tree, safely in the fold. He will be announced Thursday as the new head football coach at his alma mater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Breaking Down Jeff Brohm's Hiring at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Jeff Brohm era of Louisville football is about to begin. The University of Louisville is set to hire the current Purdue head coach to be the program's next head coach, according to multiple reports. It is expected to be made official on Thursday following a 4:00 p.m. meeting of ULAA's Board of Directors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Cincinnati 'Expected' to Hire Louisville QB Coach Pete Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Louisville football assistant coach is set to follow Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, one of just two current position coaches to be on Satterfield's staff in all four of his years as the head coach of the Cardinals, is "expected" to join the Bearcats in some capacity, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
CINCINNATI, OH
LouisvilleReport

Louisville AD Josh Heird to 'Work Tirelessly' in Effort to Find New Football Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a plot twist that you would usually only expect out of a Hollywood script, the Louisville football program is suddenly in the market for a new coach. On Monday, it was announced that head coach Scott Satterfield would be leaving the Cardinals, and had travelled up I-71 to accept the vacant head coaching position at Cincinnati. Ironically enough, the Cardinals and Bearcats - who are already longtime rivals across multiple sports - are set to face off in the Fenway Bowl later this month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Auburn Hires Louisville Co-DC Wesley McGriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following now-former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield's exit to Cincinnati, the movement amongst his ex-coaching staff has officially begun. Co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Wesley McGriff, who was in his first season with the Cardinals, has been hired to be the secondary coach at Auburn, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy