NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to Christmas tree supply, 35 years ago we were in familiar territory heading into the holiday season. There was a tree shortage in 1987. 13News Now reported on the situation at Boyd Coffey & Sons Nurseries off of Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach. Back then, $20 was considered a bad price for an average tree... a price we can only dream of today.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO