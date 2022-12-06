ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

13News Now Vault: Christmas tree industry has changed in the last four decades, but it's not all bad

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to Christmas tree supply, 35 years ago we were in familiar territory heading into the holiday season. There was a tree shortage in 1987. 13News Now reported on the situation at Boyd Coffey & Sons Nurseries off of Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach. Back then, $20 was considered a bad price for an average tree... a price we can only dream of today.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Residents displaced after house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Officials in York County responded to a house fire Thursday morning that left residents in need of help. According to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, a call came in about the fire right before 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive.
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy