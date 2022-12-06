Read full article on original website
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
VIDEO: Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help some at Christmas
Walmart is donating items from the Chesapeake, Virginia, store where a mass shooting occurred last month. The group receiving the donations is very grateful that something good is coming out of the tragedy.
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
Shining Light Homes, Portsmouth nonprofit that helps mothers, gets surprise grant from 13News Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Motherhood is often a difficult journey, and it can be especially tough when women try to do it alone. Founder and president of Shining Light Homes, Patti Johnson, is no stranger to that lifestyle. "I was a single mom at 16," Johnson said. She told 13News...
Nonprofit organizations receive donations from Chesapeake Walmart
Workers and volunteers are in the process of removing items from the Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake where a mass shooting occurred on Nov. 22.
Newport News Green Foundation addresses food insecurity by planting food forest
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The vision to tackle hunger in Newport News starts at the root. With the help of volunteers, the Newport News Green Foundation has planted roughly 40 trees in a field on Chestnut Avenue. It will be called the Meyer and Dorene Food Forest at Chestnut...
‘A crisis even before it burned down’
A local food bank is hosting a second emergency food distribution in the wake of a fire that destroyed a Norfolk Family Dollar.
Food drive held along Church Street after neighborhood's food supply was cut off
The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held an emergency food drive Tuesday morning along Church Street after the neighborhood's food supply was drastically cut off.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue: Family Dollar fire believed to be intentionally set
Stephanie Ramsey, a spokesperson with Norfolk Fire-Rescue told 10 On Your Side Thursday that the fire appears to be intentionally set on a display shelf near the front of the store.
Wreaths Across America receives $14,000 donation from Taylor's Do It Center in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads hardware store is giving an extra boost to Wreaths Across America this holiday season. On Thursday, Taylor's Do It Center donated more than $14,000 to help the organization's efforts. Customers donated money in the store and the business matched those donations. Wreaths Across...
Family Dollar fire sparked in September, deemed arson per Norfolk Fire Rescue
Norfolk neighborhood near low-income housing lost its only food store within walking distance when it burned down
13News Now Vault: Christmas tree industry has changed in the last four decades, but it's not all bad
NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to Christmas tree supply, 35 years ago we were in familiar territory heading into the holiday season. There was a tree shortage in 1987. 13News Now reported on the situation at Boyd Coffey & Sons Nurseries off of Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach. Back then, $20 was considered a bad price for an average tree... a price we can only dream of today.
Nonprofit, Chesapeake create donation website for families impacted by Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tuesday marks two weeks since a gunman killed six people and hurt several others at a Walmart in Chesapeake. As the community comes together, the city of Chesapeake partnered with a nonprofit organization to start an online donation system. Many people have continued to pay their...
Chaplain program expands to cover Virginia Beach firefighters
For years, the volunteer program has worked with the city's police officers. Now, they'll help firefighters on a more regular basis, too.
After 50 years, Virginia Beach floral shop and owners’ love story still blossoming
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many things have come and gone over the years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a community institution is still in full bloom half a century later. Wayne and Louinda Jones just celebrated their store’s 50th birthday on December 1. The shop at 329...
Newport News Breakfast with Santa event gifts hope to families
The Breakfast with Santa Event started with 20 families and Jason, along with Way of Hope CEO, Wallace Hawkins, would collect lists to help get every kid the gift they wished for.
Man points gun through Portsmouth fast food drive-up window
Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun through a fast food drive-up window.
Nonprofit helping children and adults for more than 20 years gets surprise grant from 13News Now
SEDLEY, Va. — Out in Sedley, near Isle of Wight, workers on Graz'n Acres Farms tend to the horses. It's a calm and quiet scene... a great place for anyone needing help to feel peaceful. That's what the director of the farm's Therapeutic Riding Center, Cyndi Raiford, said she...
Residents displaced after house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Officials in York County responded to a house fire Thursday morning that left residents in need of help. According to a news release from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety, a call came in about the fire right before 1 a.m. on the 100 block of Yorkshire Drive.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 9-11
Enjoy another holiday weekend in Hampton Roads. Fun, family-friendly events are happening around the area.
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
