Austin, TX

KSAT 12

How Austin’s housing crisis has shaped the race for a new mayor

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the race for Austin’s next mayor, the capital city’s dire housing affordability crisis has taken center stage. Virtually no corner of Texas has gone untouched as rents...
AUSTIN, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council

Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. He will serve a two-year term along with nine other superintendents representing a diverse set of communities from across the United States. The selection was made Nov. 1. Allen...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’

DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted

Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
AUSTIN, TX
Building Design & Construction

Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas

Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?

Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.

