Texas Public Policy Foundation: State shifts focus toward adopting post-Roe v. Wade
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the state has shifted its focus to get more people to adopt.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
KSAT 12
How Austin’s housing crisis has shaped the race for a new mayor
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the race for Austin’s next mayor, the capital city’s dire housing affordability crisis has taken center stage. Virtually no corner of Texas has gone untouched as rents...
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named to national health council
Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen was selected to serve on the American Heart Association’s Superintendent Council. He will serve a two-year term along with nine other superintendents representing a diverse set of communities from across the United States. The selection was made Nov. 1. Allen...
Round Rock ISD names Rose White assistant police chief
Round Rock ISD named Rose White as assistant chief of the district's police department Dec. 5. (Courtesy Round Rock ISD) Round Rock ISD named Rose White as assistant chief of the district's police department Dec. 5. White succeeds James Williby, who previously held the position. As assistant chief, she will...
Austin passes wage theft ordinance, creates local database of offenders
The ordinance will create a wage theft coordinator who will assist with complaints within the city. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council unanimously passed a wage theft prevention ordinance Dec. 1, aiming to prevent employers from failing to compensate an employee what they are owed by law. The ordinance will...
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts
Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.
China Spring’s McCollum, Baylor commit Novosad both finalists for Mr. Texas Football
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Mr. Texas Football Award released its list of 10 finalists, which included two players with a Waco area connection. China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum is one of those finalists, as he is having a stellar first season with the Cougars. He will look to become the second […]
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
Study: Texas cities ranked among the most fun in the country
The holidays are here and if you are looking for a fun place to visit whilst on vacation, Texas for sure has you covered.
thewestsidegazette.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
DEFENDER NEWS SERVICE — A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle...
‘Something is off here': Officials review value of voter-sanctioned Austin parkland swap
The Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Central Maintenance Complex is located next to Oracle's headquarters campus. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional context on the city's appraisal process. Last fall, Austin voters overwhelmingly gave the city permission to trade away 9 acres of land...
CBS Austin
'It's not safe' neighbors near FM 973 say road needs safety improvements
A deadly week on FM 973. This week there have been several crashes and at least two deaths on the road, one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman and putting a 17-year-old girl in the hospital. Neighbors that live off of FM 973, like Garwood Williams, describe the...
2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted
Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
Resident near Austin $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
If you're itching for another victory just be sure to watch the Dallas Cowboys on Sundays as they're playing some of their best football at this point of the season, or maybe help a Central Texas resident celebrate their $1 million lottery win?
Building Design & Construction
Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas
Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
lhindependent.com
Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?
Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.
