DA Heggen responds to Saratoga Springs City Council

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs District Attorney Karen Heggen has responded to Saratoga Springs City Council regarding the restraining order she filed against city officials. Heggen explains the restraining order is “necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.”

In the early hours of November 20, a shooting took place on Broadway in Saratoga Springs . The shooting involved a Vermont deputy and reported no fatalities but released a reaction from the city. News10 reporter Anya Tucker explains “city officials released security video as well as police body camera footage from the incident. It was considered a very unprecedented move being that witnesses were still being interviewed at the time of a press conference with reporters. The public safety commissioner said it was about transparency, but now Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen has obtained a temporary restraining order that restricts the release of any more information regarding the case.” Heggen sought the restraining order to limit the “unliteral, speculative and inaccurate statement of both the Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner of Saratoga springs.” Heggen’s full response is seen below,

Tucker explains the temporary restraining order is set to end on December 22, and at that time, all parties are expected in court at 10 a.m. Check back with News10 for updates on the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.