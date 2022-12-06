Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another new location in Kentucky later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Kentucky location in Bowling Green.
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
Beshear reflects amid upcoming 1-year anniversary of December tornadoes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about Kentucky’s upcoming one-year anniversary since the December tornadoes during his Team Kentucky update Thursday. The disaster on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021 was the deadliest in the commonwealth’s history, claiming 81 lives, according to the governor’s office. The governor...
Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path
For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
Kentucky unemployment benefits cut in half starting in January, other changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overhaul of Kentucky's unemployment system goes into effect next month, with benefits being cut nearly in half. But opinion is divided on whether the result will be positive. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks -- or...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again. There are hints of...
Power restored in downtown BG after morning outage hits 800 customers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – You may have noticed your drive to work was a little on the dark side this morning – that’s due to a circuit loss. BGMU released a statement on Twitter this morning saying that over 800 customers in the downtown Bowling Green area lost power this morning.
Maroons Hold On to Hand Christian County First Loss (w/PHOTOS)
In a matchup that felt more like a 2nd-Region tournament game than a Tuesday in early December, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons held off Christian County 54-49 to stay undefeated and hand the Colonels their first loss of the season. Christian County led 6-5 early after a baseline jumper by Jordan...
Wawa convenience store plans expansion into Kentucky
Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain based on the East Coast, announced it is planning to expand into Kentucky.
Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
PET OF THE DAY – FROSTY
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Frosty. With a huge heart and lots of love to give, Frosty is still looking for her forever home! You can adopt this snuggly girl over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Or you can view Frosty and other available shelter pets on the Petfinder website, here.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
