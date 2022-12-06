ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Horizon PACE, Beshear celebrate care center opening in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined Horizon PACE, which celebrated its grand opening in Bowling Green. Bowling Green’s facility will serve people 55 and older with a nursing-home level of care, particularly if they are facing medical conditions requiring services, with a goal to allow people to stay in their home longer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Beshear reflects amid upcoming 1-year anniversary of December tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear spoke about Kentucky’s upcoming one-year anniversary since the December tornadoes during his Team Kentucky update Thursday. The disaster on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2021 was the deadliest in the commonwealth’s history, claiming 81 lives, according to the governor’s office. The governor...
FRANKFORT, KY
wnky.com

Mistletoe Market rescheduled for this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10. The newly scheduled date is due to the event being postponed last weekend. The market will be located in the Historic Taylor’s Chapel next to SoKY Marketplace at 636 Center St. in Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPECIAL – Light the Path

For today’s Sunrise Special Interview, we met with Karen Foley to talk about Light the Path. On Sunday, everyone is invited to participate in this community-wide light vigil. This weekend is the one year anniversary of the deadly tornadoes that hit Kentucky. The community is encouraged to gather together...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again. There are hints of...
KENTUCKY STATE
yoursportsedge.com

Maroons Hold On to Hand Christian County First Loss (w/PHOTOS)

In a matchup that felt more like a 2nd-Region tournament game than a Tuesday in early December, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons held off Christian County 54-49 to stay undefeated and hand the Colonels their first loss of the season. Christian County led 6-5 early after a baseline jumper by Jordan...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – FROSTY

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Frosty. With a huge heart and lots of love to give, Frosty is still looking for her forever home! You can adopt this snuggly girl over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Or you can view Frosty and other available shelter pets on the Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

