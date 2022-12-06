For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Miss Frosty. With a huge heart and lots of love to give, Frosty is still looking for her forever home! You can adopt this snuggly girl over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Or you can view Frosty and other available shelter pets on the Petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO