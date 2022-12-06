ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indialantic, FL

click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
KISSIMMEE, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
wqcs.org

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
WINTER PARK, FL

