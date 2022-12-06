Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
click orlando
3 drownings, almost 150 rescues on Brevard beaches since Thanksgiving, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County has seen almost 150 rescues, including three drownings in the past week, on its beaches since Thanksgiving, ocean rescue said in a Thursday briefing. Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said his team typically sees 400-450 rescues a year, adding these extra...
click orlando
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
click orlando
‘Last thing I expected:’ Surfer recounts finding woman’s body floating off Brevard beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Nick Monroe said he was surfing Tuesday at Paradise Beach near Indialantic when he discovered a woman’s body floating in the water. “It was the last thing I expected. Hopefully, I never get to experience it again,” the surfer said. Monroe said as...
click orlando
Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
2 missing Volusia County teens found safe, 1 still missing
DELTONA, Fla. — UPDATE: Volusia County deputies said Wednesday afternoon that missing teens Hailey Amengual and Jyliesa Izquierdo were both found safe. Evelina Fabinski is still missing. Deputies in Volusia County are searching for three missing girls from Deltona. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said...
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
click orlando
Driver rams Orange County deputies’ cruisers, pole before arrest, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver early Wednesday rammed into Orange County deputies’ cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose...
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
click orlando
Express toll lanes back open on SR-528 in Orange County after fatal crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash early Thursday on State Road 528 in Orange County temporarily blocked express toll lanes on the Beachline. The wreck happened on westbound S.R. 528 at the Dallas Boulevard toll plaza, west of State Road 520. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Toll...
click orlando
Fires break out at abandoned hotel, restaurant, dumpster in Orlando’s tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three fires broke out overnight in Orlando’s tourist district, including a blaze at an abandoned hotel where firefighters rescued four people, officials said. Orlando fire officials said firefighters responded late Wednesday to a two-alarm fire at I-Drive Grand Resort & Suites, which has been closed...
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old girl last seen in Kissimmee on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said Dakota Barrett is considered a runaway and was last seen near Eagle Meadow Lane walking toward Pleasant Hill Road around 7:25 a.m.
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
click orlando
Investigators seek answers in Kissimmee woman’s 30-year-old cold case murder
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After almost 30 years, a murdered Kissimmee mother has been identified as the victim in a South Carolina cold case. Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Maria Telles-Gonzalez. At the time of her death, Telles-Gonzalez was a wife and...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
WESH
22-year-old woman dead after being struck by two vehicles in Melbourne Beach
Officials have released new details about a pedestrian killed in Melbourne Beach Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old woman walked in front of an SUV after getting into a fight with two other women. According to the crash report, the Melbourne woman was arguing with the other people on...
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
click orlando
Two men arrested in Seminole County road-rage shooting, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after a road-rage incident Friday that ended with one of the men shooting a firearm at the ground, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Arrest reports show that on Dec. 2, a man and his 8-year-old sister were driving...
