Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Florida lawmakers discuss special session on property insurance at Orlando summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With only a few days left before lawmakers are called back to the state capitol to try and fix Florida’s property insurance market, legislators say they are waiting to see the exact language written in the bill they will discuss. Some representatives and senators scheduled...
click orlando
Homeowners, neighbors say contractor gets results for Port Orange 55-plus community
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Drive through the Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange and you’ll still see mounds of construction debris piled by the roadside. Drywall, baseboards, cabinets and even a sink waiting for trash pick-up. When two hurricanes and a busted water main caused flooding in the 55-and-up community, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Most didn’t have flood insurance and burned through savings to get work started.
click orlando
Fundraiser helps sole survivor of fireworks explosion at Orange County warehouse
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two friends of Lindsey Tallafuss — the sole survivor of a fireworks explosion in Orange County last week — are putting together a fundraiser to cover the costs of Tallafuss’ medical treatment. Fireworks were ignited at the fireworks company Magic in the...
click orlando
👨❤️👩‘I was right this one day:’ Husband of 51 years detects wife’s stroke
ORLANDO, Fla. – A unique photo making its rounds in a Central Florida hospital is giving perspective and bringing awareness to stroke symptoms. “My right arm flew across the table, knocked over my water... My arm would not work. I could not hold anything,” 86-year-old Ginny Lukasik said.
click orlando
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
click orlando
‘Attacked, scratched, headbutted:’ Brevard School Board discusses discipline issues in district
VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County school board members discussed discipline crackdown policies during a meeting Thursday morning. The meeting started at 9 a.m., weeks after Brevard County School Board Chair Matt Susin said 42 teachers and eight bus drivers have quit because of student behavior. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
click orlando
Investigators seek answers in Kissimmee woman’s 30-year-old cold case murder
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After almost 30 years, a murdered Kissimmee mother has been identified as the victim in a South Carolina cold case. Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Maria Telles-Gonzalez. At the time of her death, Telles-Gonzalez was a wife and...
click orlando
Looking long-range: Any cooler air in sight for Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, this is Florida. It’s supposed to be warm. More often than not, however, Central Florida has been running about 5-10 degrees above where we should be for this time of the year. There have been breaks in the warmth from time to time, but...
click orlando
Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
click orlando
Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire. The others who died in the...
click orlando
‘I thought it was my saving grace:’ DeBary mom loses lotto winnings to DEO overpayment issue
DeBARY, Fla. – A DeBary mother is hoping to collect her lotto winnings before Christmas after losing the money because of an issue with unemployment overpayment. Shawndra Wilson contacted News 6 after seeing our Make Ends Meet report featuring two scratch-off winners who lost their cash for the same reason.
click orlando
Man arrested after deadly shooting at condemned Orange County condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County family is calling for a condemned property to be torn down for good following a deadly shooting there Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the Tymber Skan Condos around 2 a.m. Tuesday, where they found LaVance Smith, 38, shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
click orlando
Driver rams Orange County deputies’ cruisers, pole before arrest, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver early Wednesday rammed into Orange County deputies’ cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose...
click orlando
3 Central Florida men plead guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three Central Florida men have pleaded guilty to their respective roles in a drug trafficking ring, busted in a multi-agency operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Carlos Alberto Roman, 56, of Orlando, was named alongside Kenneth Angel Vera, 31,...
click orlando
3 drownings, almost 150 rescues on Brevard beaches since Thanksgiving, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County has seen almost 150 rescues, including three drownings in the past week, on its beaches since Thanksgiving, ocean rescue said in a Thursday briefing. Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said his team typically sees 400-450 rescues a year, adding these extra...
click orlando
Express toll lanes back open on SR-528 in Orange County after fatal crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash early Thursday on State Road 528 in Orange County temporarily blocked express toll lanes on the Beachline. The wreck happened on westbound S.R. 528 at the Dallas Boulevard toll plaza, west of State Road 520. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Toll...
click orlando
This Florida city ranks among the best in the world
ORLANDO, Fla. – We all think Orlando is the best (it’s why we live here) and a new report is proving our point!. The 2023 World’s Best Cities report released by Resonance Consultancy ranks Orlando as the top Florida city — and No. 40 overall in the world.
click orlando
Ocoee family seeks help from Angel Tree program as 6-year-old battles leukemia
ORLANDO, Fla. – Alejandra Ramirez, 6, is known for her fun personality and her love for her family, though her strongest suit is her bravery. “Alejandra is love. She is a fighter. The doctor said she has the desire to live,” Jobita Ramirez said. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
Comments / 0