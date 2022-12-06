ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Homeowners, neighbors say contractor gets results for Port Orange 55-plus community

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Drive through the Summer Trees subdivision in Port Orange and you’ll still see mounds of construction debris piled by the roadside. Drywall, baseboards, cabinets and even a sink waiting for trash pick-up. When two hurricanes and a busted water main caused flooding in the 55-and-up community, residents were left to pick up the pieces. Most didn’t have flood insurance and burned through savings to get work started.
Kissimmee neighborhood rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Dellwood Park — a neigborhood in Kissimmee — was struck hard by Hurricane Ian earlier this year, leaving many of the residents to recover from the heavy floods brought in by the storm. It was 5:30 a.m., and News 6 was reporting live in...
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
3 Central Florida men plead guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three Central Florida men have pleaded guilty to their respective roles in a drug trafficking ring, busted in a multi-agency operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Carlos Alberto Roman, 56, of Orlando, was named alongside Kenneth Angel Vera, 31,...
This Florida city ranks among the best in the world

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all think Orlando is the best (it’s why we live here) and a new report is proving our point!. The 2023 World’s Best Cities report released by Resonance Consultancy ranks Orlando as the top Florida city — and No. 40 overall in the world.
