Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
Police say Iowa couple drowned newborn in apartment bathtub
Authorities said a northern Iowa couple drowned their newborn in a bathtub shortly after she was born, fearing her cries would draw the attention of police. They're charged with first-degree murder, even though the baby's remains have not been found in weeks of searching. Brandon D. Thoma, 31, and Taylor...
Des Moines police investigating shooting on 30th Street and Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is hospitalized after a crash and confrontation at the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road ended with a shooting Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police. Police told Local 5 that at least three people found a truck they knew had been...
Fort Dodge parents allegedly drowned baby in bathtub just after birth, affidavit says
Shocking new details about the death of a Fort Dodge newborn and the investigation that resulted in murder charges against her parents have been revealed in court documents.
Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Couple charged in death of Fort Dodge newborn
A Fort Dodge couple is now charged in the death of a newborn baby in Fort Dodge. According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, a warrant was issued for 24-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma Wednesday and they are both in custody. Both Blaha and Thoma are charged with first-degree murder and Thoma faces an additional charge of abuse of a corpse.
Charges in case of missing Fort Dodge baby
'Be the Match' drive held in honor of West Branch football coach. Participants swabbed their cheeks and sent in the results to see if they could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. ADHD drug shortage leaving some looking for answers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A nationwide shortage of...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
Court Records Say Boone County K-9 Officer Died After Being Left In Vehicle
(Boone County, IA) — A Boone County K-9 officer died after being left in a patrol vehicle for nearly 24 hours. Court documents say Bear, the K-9 Officer, was found in Sgt. Dallas Wingate’s truck in September. They say he was in the truck from around 10 p.m. September 1st to 8 p.m. September 2nd. Wingate resigned from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on September 8th. The Story County Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.
2022 KQWC CHRISTMAS SCAVENGER HUNT
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge. Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported. Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent. Don’t miss out on this year’s Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt! While you go...
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
Former Iowa NICU baby paying it forward with gifts of tiny hats
DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa girl’s annual gift is a yearly reminder of exactly where she came from. Joanna Strong, along with her mom Lindsey, delivered handmade hats to NICU babies Tuesday afternoon at MercyOne hospital. Joanna was a NICU baby and she and her mom...
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man
A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
Creston man arrested after allegedly stabbing Urbandale man
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly stabbing an Urbandale man in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee. Dakota Ray Nordstrom, 30, of 1106 W. Montgomery St, Creston, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and first-degree burglary.
