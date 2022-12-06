Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones
Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss women’s basketball looks to continue improving before SEC play begins
OXFORD, Miss. – Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Rebel basketball squad has four games left until SEC play opens, beginning with a date with Jacksonville State this Sunday. She says she and her staff are still in the process of figuring out her team. “I am just learning what our...
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Football Notebook: McGuire Discusses Ole Miss; Transfer Portal Links
Finally able to get to the non-transcript from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s media scrum from Sunday evening. Also some other transfer notes below. Just landed from recruiting and was fired up, got to play in the Texas Bowl in 2018, excited to play in that bowl, treat players right and great atmosphere, going to be good for recruiting and good for our fans. Be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment, will play a great opponent, they have a good young and old running back. Got to watch them in the Egg Bowl, think a lot of Lane Kiffin, think his humor and what he brings is much needed, we take ourselves too serious. Offensively he is one of the best minds in the country. Excited to play Ole Miss.
Freeze, Auburn Courting Multiple Ole Miss Football Commitments
New Auburn head coach has already hired away an Ole Miss assistant as recruiting battles intensify
saturdaydownsouth.com
Freshman Ole Miss LB announces he will enter transfer portal
Ole Miss linebacker Jaron Willis announced Wednesday evening that he would be entering his name into the transfer portal after just 1 season in Oxford. Willis did not see the field for the Rebels this past season. Before he arrived at Ole Miss, Willis was a 4-star prospect in the...
Four Ole Miss Rebels Among Top 100 MLB Draft Prospects According to D1Baseball
The Rebels look to defend their national title in 2023, and they have some strong talent to help them in that regard.
therebelwalk.com
Judkins, Broeker and Mingo Earn All-SEC Accolades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday. Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second...
hottytoddy.com
UM Student Gives Oxford Youth a ‘Big Sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
DeSoto Times Today
Simply Southern Restaurant and Catering to carry on tradition of Junior’s
Residents in Hernando who are missing their “meat and three” at lunchtime won’t have long to wait for the return of southern comfort food at the former Junior’s location. The popular eatery closed its doors last month, but will soon be home to a new restaurant...
wtva.com
Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
wcbi.com
Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
Mississippi college town boutique celebrates 20 years of making women feel beautiful, confident in affordable clothes
20 years ago, Teresa Cain and her 2 daughters, Brooke and Nicole, fulfilled their dream of owning a boutique and opened Indigo’s on the Square in Oxford. Although the inventory in the boutique has evolved over the years with different fashion trends at affordable prices, the family-owned business has remained in its current location since opening day in 2002.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Professor Launches LGBTQIA+ Emergency Fund
Sarah Isom Center director organized nonprofit to address concern. Reggie Willis, who is transgender, will never forget when he lived in his truck on a diet of bagged cereal. He grew up in a middle-class family and lived a privileged life. He started at the University of Mississippi in 2013 as an accountancy major and received a scholarship to be in the Pride of the South marching band. Then his family discovered he was queer and in a relationship. They cut him off.
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
Mississippi nursing school ranks in Top 10 programs in nation for male nurses
From the University of Mississippi Medical Center Office of Communications and Marketing. Noah Sasser graduated Friday from the Accelerated BSN program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing, where professors and preceptors have “instilled a confidence in me that has me excited to begin my career.”
ourmshome.com
North Mississippi Photographer Provides Hope to Laid Off Employees
Following thousands of layoffs in the Tupelo region, holidays will be more challenging for many after recently losing employment. Mooreville photographer Kathryn Enlow of “Kathryn Leigh Photography” had a series of Santa sessions booked with clients. She felt impressed to ask her Santa, “Santa Sarge,” if he would be willing to do one more day of photo shoots with her. Santa Sarge is known for visiting children at St. Jude and Le Bonheur. Kathryn said, “I asked him what do you think about offering free Santa photos to these families who have just lost their jobs? I don’t know why, but I feel we need to give these away. He said, well, you already know what I think. Let’s give all that we can.”
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
wcbi.com
District Three Constable Phil Gann announces plan to retire
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the longest-serving elected officials in Lee County history is retiring. District Three Constable Phil Gann spoke about his decision to not run for an 11th term, and his future plans. It was 1983 when Phil Gann was elected to his first term...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 2 injured in I-40 crash
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Fayette County, near mile marker 35. In addition to the fatality, two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say there was only one vehicle involved...
Comments / 0