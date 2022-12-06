Read full article on original website
Related
Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle Hundreds Of Car Theft Disputes
Some customers said they had been arrested and even served jail time after the rental company falsely accused them of stealing vehicles.
Hertz Pays A Big Price for False Customer Theft Arrests
Hertz (HTZGQ) is probably getting off easy all things considered. The car rental company landed in hot water earlier this year after dozens of plaintiffs filed class action lawsuit against the company for having them arrested for stealing their vehicles. The problem of course was that the customers in question...
Hertz Settles Car Theft Lawsuits
People who were arrested and more are getting a payout, finally…. As we covered before, a few dozen Hertz customers filed suit earlier this year after the rental company filed police reports stating those customers stole vehicles they rented. That has resulted in a torrent of negative publicity for the company, which is fighting against ride-sharing and car-sharing services after going through bankruptcy recently. It seems the pressure might have helped influence the decision to settle out of court rather than let the sordid details of innocent people being arrested for a crime they didn’t commit, allegedly.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0