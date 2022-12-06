ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
TheStreet

Hertz Pays A Big Price for False Customer Theft Arrests

Hertz (HTZGQ) is probably getting off easy all things considered. The car rental company landed in hot water earlier this year after dozens of plaintiffs filed class action lawsuit against the company for having them arrested for stealing their vehicles. The problem of course was that the customers in question...
Motorious

Hertz Settles Car Theft Lawsuits

People who were arrested and more are getting a payout, finally…. As we covered before, a few dozen Hertz customers filed suit earlier this year after the rental company filed police reports stating those customers stole vehicles they rented. That has resulted in a torrent of negative publicity for the company, which is fighting against ride-sharing and car-sharing services after going through bankruptcy recently. It seems the pressure might have helped influence the decision to settle out of court rather than let the sordid details of innocent people being arrested for a crime they didn’t commit, allegedly.
IBTimes

IBTimes

