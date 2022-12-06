ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies

Starting after mid November, a string of robberies occurred between Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County.

The first was on the November 19, officers responded to Atlantic Guns in Rockville.

When they arrived, police saw a vehicle on the sidewalk that was later determined to be stolen. After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators learned that multiple suspects had unsuccessfully attempted to ram the stolen vehicle into the store to gain entry.

Atlantic Guns was struck again on November 25, four suspects rammed their vehicle into the front of the store and successfully gained entry into the building. Seven pistols and five rifles were stolen. They fled the scene with two additional suspects.

Another incident that occurred over a week later at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie . When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white Ford E350 van crashed into the front door of the business. Police were able to locate and arrest the suspects.

After further investigation into the incident, officers discovered two teens removing firearms from display cases. The suspects are 16 and 14-year-old males.

Since November 19, a total of four incidents have occurred, spanning over a week.

At this time, the joint operation is still in motion and all three major departments are working to see if the incidents are connected. ATF officials also confirm they believe that more suspects are involved.

Comments / 16

Suezq
2d ago

Minors are used thinking they won’t be prosecuted. To end this the minors need consequences! Fine the parents anddo not smack their hands and send home. Warn parents a repeat of criminal a activity THEY ARE LEGALLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR CHILDREN.

Reply(2)
10
Chris
2d ago

I agree with the commenters, there needs to be consequences and accountability for these minors (teens). if not, they're just gonna continue to commit more and more heinous crimes.

Reply
8
David Hall
2d ago

start charging the parents for the action of their kids...the min you say you charging them as adults here come the parents with "he's only a child" ...so ok charge the parents since YOUR CHILD did the crime....

Reply
3
Comments / 0

