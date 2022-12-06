ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frozen raspberries sold in Maryland recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns

By Rushaad Hayward
 2 days ago
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the product potentially being contaminated with Hepatitis A.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of the virus in the James Farm branded frozen raspberries.

They're packaged in 10lb James Farm branded cartons. It's sold exclusively through Restaurant Depot/ Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from mild illness lasting a few weeks, to a serious illness lasting several months.

Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

All inventories of the affected lot have been removed from Restaurant Depot/ Jetro locations.

As of now, there have been no illnesses or adverse reaction reports to date related to these raspberries.

