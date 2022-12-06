Read full article on original website
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour
If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried lobbied for Taylor Swift deal as FTX bled cash and execs urged restraint
While FTX's financials were suffering from the crypto sell-off earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to land a sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift, sources told CNBC. The partnership would have cost the now-bankrupt crypto company more than $100 million over three years. Former executives said the deal would have...
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
New York Post
iheart.com
