ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour

If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
New York Post

Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
iheart.com

Journey Hires Def Leppard's Manager

Legendary rockers Journey have reportedly acquired a new manager, according to Billboard. Mike Kobayashi, who also manages fellow legendary rockers Def Leppard, has been officially hired to manage Journey, formerly under guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Less than two months ago, Schon filed a complaint in state court...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy