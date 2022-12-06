ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Willson Contreras signing $87.5 million contract with Cardinals in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals swung big for their Yadier Molina replacement. Willson Contreras is signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He’ll take over as the team’s catcher after Molina was a staple behind the plate for St. Louis the last 19 years. The 40-year-old Molina retired after the 2022 season. Contreras, 30, was a three-time All-Star over seven seasons with the rival Cubs, including in 2022, when he hit .243 with an .815 OPS, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games. During his rookie season in 2016, Contreras was part of the curse-breaking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is MLB Pitcher Matt Strahm’s Wife, Megan Strahm?

Matt Strahm has been a free agent for less than a month, and there are already rumors that he’s about to seal the deal with the Phillies. The new franchise would gain not only a pitcher, but they will also have a new addition to the WAG community. Matt Strahm’s wife, Megan Strahm, has been with the baseball player since before his pro-athletic career and has since adapted to the ups and downs of an MLB partner. So, we reveal more about Matt Strahm’s wife’s background in this Megan Strahm wiki.
KANSAS STATE
FanSided

SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)

Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Royals Review

What if the Royals splurged on payroll?

Despite coming off a 97-loss season, their sixth consecutive losing season, the Royals aren’t expected to be too aggressive this off-season. J.J. Picollo has said the team will pursue a starting pitcher or two and some bullpen depth, possibly a right-handed bat as well. But the team is not expected to be players for major free agents, with Picollo saying “it may not be the right time to invest heavily in this team.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Cubs Sign Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal

After the Chicago Cubs made a big splash Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger, they ended the night with another addition. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs signed right-hander Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million deal. Taillon is familiar with the NL Central, having spent a good portion...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals Review

New MLB draft lottery costs the Royals, giving them the #8 pick

Baseball held its first-ever MLB draft lottery to determine the order of the first six picks of the draft, and the new format ended up costing the Royals. Kansas City finished with the fifth-worst record last year, but they were passed over in the lottery, and will instead receive the eighth pick in the draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who tied with the Reds for the third-worst record in baseball, will get the #1 pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for December 7, 2022

If you missed it last night, the Pirates won first pick in the draft lottery that sent the Royals down to the #8 spot. At the Kansas City Star, Lynn Worthy took a look at what Adalberto Mondesi’s role will be in what might be his final Royals season:
KANSAS CITY, MO
batterypower.com

Braves select RHP Domingo Gonzalez in minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft

It had been a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves at the winter meetings, but they had a little bit of action with the Rule 5 draft. The Braves did not select anyone in the major league portion of that draft, though given their low draft position a selection was unlikely to begin with. More importantly the Braves avoided having any of their prospects taken, hanging on to Victor Vodnik who was floated as a potential selection prior to the draft.
NBC Sports

Report: A’s agree to two-year contract with utility man Peterson

The Athletics finally have entered the free agency chat. Oakland reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract with utility man Jace Peterson, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Tuesday morning, citing sources. The reported deal will become official when Peterson passes a physical. Peterson appeared in 113 games for the Milwaukee...
OAKLAND, CA

