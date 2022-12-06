Read full article on original website
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Willson Contreras signing $87.5 million contract with Cardinals in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals swung big for their Yadier Molina replacement. Willson Contreras is signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed. He’ll take over as the team’s catcher after Molina was a staple behind the plate for St. Louis the last 19 years. The 40-year-old Molina retired after the 2022 season. Contreras, 30, was a three-time All-Star over seven seasons with the rival Cubs, including in 2022, when he hit .243 with an .815 OPS, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 113 games. During his rookie season in 2016, Contreras was part of the curse-breaking...
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is MLB Pitcher Matt Strahm’s Wife, Megan Strahm?
Matt Strahm has been a free agent for less than a month, and there are already rumors that he’s about to seal the deal with the Phillies. The new franchise would gain not only a pitcher, but they will also have a new addition to the WAG community. Matt Strahm’s wife, Megan Strahm, has been with the baseball player since before his pro-athletic career and has since adapted to the ups and downs of an MLB partner. So, we reveal more about Matt Strahm’s wife’s background in this Megan Strahm wiki.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Chillicothe native Zach McAllister signs deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach McAllister's birthday came with an extra-special present. The Chillicothe native, who turned 35 on Thursday, signed a minor-league free agent contract to play the 2023 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. McAllister appeared in 56 games last season with the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds. The right-hander went...
Wichita Eagle
KC Royals escape Rule 5 Draft unscathed ... and add intriguing minor-league prospect
The Kansas City Royals didn’t have their farm system pilfered during the major-league phase of MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday afternoon. While they did lose a player in the Triple-A phase of the draft, they also added a high-upside, low-risk addition of their own. The biggest perceived...
Podcast from Winter Meetings: Bob Melvin, Tom Verducci, Scott Boras, AJ Preller
It’s a new episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings. On this episode, we hear from Tom Verducci, AJ Preller, Scott Boras, and Bob Melvin.
Royals Review
What if the Royals splurged on payroll?
Despite coming off a 97-loss season, their sixth consecutive losing season, the Royals aren’t expected to be too aggressive this off-season. J.J. Picollo has said the team will pursue a starting pitcher or two and some bullpen depth, possibly a right-handed bat as well. But the team is not expected to be players for major free agents, with Picollo saying “it may not be the right time to invest heavily in this team.”
KC Royals could have large chunk of their lineup playing in World Baseball Classic
From veteran stars like Salvador Perez to breakout talents like Bobby Witt Jr., the World Baseball Classic will likely feature a significant Royals flavor.
Rob Manfred hopeful Angels sale resolved by Opening Day
As part of a question-and-answer session with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred touched on the timeline for an Angels sale, an automated strike zone and the possibility of future All-Star Games at Fenway or Wrigley.
Yardbarker
Cubs Sign Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal
After the Chicago Cubs made a big splash Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger, they ended the night with another addition. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Cubs signed right-hander Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million deal. Taillon is familiar with the NL Central, having spent a good portion...
Royals Review
New MLB draft lottery costs the Royals, giving them the #8 pick
Baseball held its first-ever MLB draft lottery to determine the order of the first six picks of the draft, and the new format ended up costing the Royals. Kansas City finished with the fifth-worst record last year, but they were passed over in the lottery, and will instead receive the eighth pick in the draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who tied with the Reds for the third-worst record in baseball, will get the #1 pick.
David Price hit with brutal 2023 update amid retirement rumors
It appears that David Price is done with his baseball career. While there’s no word yet about an official retirement from the game, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is reportedly not going to see any action in the 2023 MLB season, according to his manager (h/t MLB insider Jon Heyman).
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for December 7, 2022
If you missed it last night, the Pirates won first pick in the draft lottery that sent the Royals down to the #8 spot. At the Kansas City Star, Lynn Worthy took a look at what Adalberto Mondesi’s role will be in what might be his final Royals season:
batterypower.com
Braves select RHP Domingo Gonzalez in minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft
It had been a quiet day for the Atlanta Braves at the winter meetings, but they had a little bit of action with the Rule 5 draft. The Braves did not select anyone in the major league portion of that draft, though given their low draft position a selection was unlikely to begin with. More importantly the Braves avoided having any of their prospects taken, hanging on to Victor Vodnik who was floated as a potential selection prior to the draft.
NBC Sports
Report: A’s agree to two-year contract with utility man Peterson
The Athletics finally have entered the free agency chat. Oakland reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract with utility man Jace Peterson, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Tuesday morning, citing sources. The reported deal will become official when Peterson passes a physical. Peterson appeared in 113 games for the Milwaukee...
Winter Meetings Updates: Ross Comments on Bellinger, Shortstops and More
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross met with the media at MLB's Winter Meetings and commented on Cody Bellinger, the big free agent shortstops, and other topics as well.
