Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Reuters

Factbox-Corporate America lays off thousands as recession worries mount

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. companies, from tech majors to consumer firms, are bracing for a potential economic downturn by shrinking their employee base to streamline operations. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, according to a report.
Money

How to Invest During a Recession

Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
Markets Insider

The Fed could raise rates to 5% and leave them there, and the central bank will only cut in the face of severe economic weakness, Bridgewater strategist says

The Fed could surprise markets by keeping the Federal Funds Rate elevated for an extended time, Bridgewater's chief investment strategist said. The Fed may initiate multiple rounds of tightening to tame inflation, which poses risks to markets. Only severe economic weakness would justify the Fed cutting rates. Many investors are...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer disagrees with Jamie Dimon on recession

Jamie Dimon reiterates the possibility of a recession in 2023. Jim Cramer disagrees with the JPMorgan CEO on CNBC. The benchmark S&P 500 lost another 1.50% on Tuesday. U.S. consumer is still spending about 10% more versus a year ago on the back of $1.50 trillion in excess savings from the pandemic-related relief packages. But there’s always a possibility that all of it changes in 2023, says Jamie Dimon – the CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Co (NYSE: JPM).

