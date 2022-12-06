The past year has brought its fair share of celebrity slip-ups, surprises, and downright scandals that gave pop culture fans something to talk about for all 12 months. There were surprising weddings, Ticketmaster backlash, and an honestly shocking amount of wife-guy-related cheating scandals. "Don't Worry Darling" and its cast were the subject of massive internet speculation for months, and Kim Kardashian whipped the web into a fury when she said the problem with women in business is "nobody wants to work." There were award show gaffes — including, of course, the notorious slap — and a DM slide that turned into a bona-fide feud between Doja Cat and a "Stranger Things" star. There were two surprising reunions that seemed to put an end to long-standing feuds, and some celebrities were able to keep their pregnancies a secret until the very last moment. And, of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family had people talking about them throughout the year, whether it was because of their love lives or their lack of familiarity with how to cut a cucumber.

