Reese Witherspoon Is Reprising Her Role in the "Election" Sequel
Reese Witherspoon is bringing back another one of her nostalgic classics. Titled "Tracy Flick Can't Win," a sequel to the 1999 dark comedy "Election," is currently in the works, as initially reported by Deadline on Dec. 8. The follow-up film, which does not have an expected release date, is being made for Paramount+, with "The Morning Show" actor reprising her role as Tracy Flick and producing for her media company, Hello Sunshine.
Lady Gaga Finally Joins In on the "Wednesday" TikTok Dance Trend
Mother Monster has seen the TikToks, and she's here to show us how it's done. On Dec. 8, Lady Gaga re-created Jenna Ortega's viral dance from the Netflix series "Wednesday," dancing to the tune of her own 2011 track "Bloody Mary." In the black-and-white clip, Gaga applies theatrical makeup and quickly pulls on a pair of plaid knee-high socks and her interpretation of a school uniform before stepping into frame with a very Wednesday Addams-style braided hairstyle and beginning to dance. "Bloody Wednesday," Gaga captioned the TikTok.
Ryan Reynolds Jokes He'll Sleep on the Couch If Blake Lively Gives Birth While He's at the PCAs
Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC. Ryan Reynolds received the people's icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but there was something else on his mind: his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, back at home. During his speech, Reynolds noted that if Lively gave birth to their fourth child while he was away at the event, he'd be in some major hot water. Watch his full speech ahead.
Becky G's Massive Engagement Ring Features One of the Year's Biggest Trends
Singer Becky G is engaged. Posting news of the romantic proposal to Instagram, the 25-year-old singer shared the sunset proposal in a series of three images, reliving the moment with now-fiancé Sebastian Lletget. She captioned the photo, "Our spot forever. 🤍" And while the first two pics show Lletget getting down on one knee and Becky G jumping into his arms, the third is a selfie where she shows off her brand-new engagement ring.
Shania Twain Shouts Out Ryan Reynolds in "That Don't Impress Me Much" PCAs Performance
Image Source: Hetty / Chris Polk / E! Entertainment / NBC. Shania Twain was recognized for her contributions to the music industry at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, receiving the music icon award at the Dec. 6 ceremony. Before accepting her trophy from presenter Billy Porter, the incomparable country star delivered an epic performance of her best hits, from "Any Man of Mine" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "Waking Up Dreaming" (off her upcoming February 2023 album, "Queen of Me").
Doria Ragland Says Meghan Markle Was a "Very Empathic Child" in Netflix Docuseries
Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, have a bond unlike any other. From their adorable yoga sessions to Meghan's sweet tributes, it's pretty clear that Ragland ranks number one in her book. During Meghan's wedding reception in May 2018, the former "Suits" actor made it a point to praise her mom in her speech, thanking her "not just for being there today, but for being there her entire life."
Dolly Parton Wrote a New Children's Book — and It Looks Like an Instant Classic
If you love Dolly Parton, dogs, and your kids (in that order), well, we have some good news for you. The country icon is releasing a children's book and it's all about her god-dog and social media influencer Billy the Kid, aka @btkthefrenchie. Aimed at readers ages 4 to 7,...
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge's "Spoiler Alert" Is a Moving Tribute to "Deep, Complicated Love"
Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons) was an entertainment journalist at TV Guide when he first locked eyes with photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) across a heatwave of neon-clad partygoers in a New York City bar in 2001. In "Spoiler Alert," an intimate — and, at times, whimsical — retelling of their real-life love story, Michael and Kit spend 14 years living out their rom-com romance. As viewers, we witness everything from their first kiss (over cocktails on a kaleidoscopic dance floor) to the first time Michael meets Kit's parents, Marilyn Cowan (Sally Field) and Bob Cowan (Bill Irwin).
Jonathan Majors Strips Down as a Bodybuilder For New Movie "Magazine Dreams"
Jonathan Majors is stripping down for his next movie role. Before fans meet his boxing character Damian in "Creed III," the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor will star in a forthcoming drama where he plays an amateur bodybuilder. Directed by Elijah Bynum, "Magazine Dreams" finds Majors's character struggling to "find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink."
"Selling Sunset"'s Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Were Friendly Exes at the 2022 PCAs
It looks like Jason Oppenheim was telling the truth when he said he'll "always love and support" Chrishell Stause after their December 2021 breakup. The former couple reunited at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, 2022, posing alongside other members of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "Selling Sunset" was nominated for reality-TV show of 2022, and Stause was nominated for reality star of 2022 at the ceremony.
Jennifer Lawrence Refused to Lose Weight For Hunger Games Role
When Jennifer Lawrence landed the role of Katniss Everdeen, she knew it was an "awesome responsibility." It was 2012, and the Hunger Games books were a huge hit with children — especially young girls. It was the opportunity to be the woman lead of an action movie. But that's...
Melissa Barrera Brilliantly Displays the Real Horror That Comes With Pregnancy Loss in "Bed Rest"
Content warning: The following story contains text descriptions of pregnancy loss. We live in a world that doesn't believe women when we say we're experiencing pain — whether it's chronic physical pain or psychological distress. The patriarchal powers that be have always dismissed us, so much so that it has seeped into our healthcare systems. The issue goes way beyond not being believed: the pain gap has deadly consequences, and America is contending with a maternal healthcare crisis worse than in any other developed country.
Jennifer Lopez's Holiday French Manicure Is Festive Yet Elevated
Jennifer Lopez added a little flair to the classic french manicure. Ahead of the holidays, which will mark her first since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this year, the hardworking triple threat got a festive manicure inspired by candy-cane stripes. "Holiday Sweetness," her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik wrote in the caption for his Instagram Reel set to "Sugar Sugar" by The Archies. "Starting off the season with some Sugar!"
Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs
The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Keke Palmer Reveals the Story of Her First Real Kiss: "That First Little Love"
Image Source: Getty / Todd Owyoung / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank. Keke Palmer rounded a banner year on Dec. 3 when, during her first hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," the "Nope" star revealed she's pregnant with her first child. The mom-to-be has been booked and busy all year long, launching her own digital network, KeyTV, on Sept. 30 and setting her sights on a role as the next Disney princess. With her future looking bright, Palmer took a moment to reflect on the past, specifically the story of her first real-life kiss, in an interview with Nicole Byer on her "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast on Dec. 2.
Brendan Fraser Praises "The Whale" Costar Sadie Sink: "Vecna Didn't Stand a Chance"
If you think you're a big fan of Sadie Sink's performance in season four of "Stranger Things," you need to get in line behind one person: her "The Whale" costar Brendan Fraser. Sink, Fraser, and their castmate Hong Chau speak to POPSUGAR about the movie, their bond, and Sink's huge year.
From Spitgate to the Oscars Slap, the Most Shocking Celebrity Moments of 2022
The past year has brought its fair share of celebrity slip-ups, surprises, and downright scandals that gave pop culture fans something to talk about for all 12 months. There were surprising weddings, Ticketmaster backlash, and an honestly shocking amount of wife-guy-related cheating scandals. "Don't Worry Darling" and its cast were the subject of massive internet speculation for months, and Kim Kardashian whipped the web into a fury when she said the problem with women in business is "nobody wants to work." There were award show gaffes — including, of course, the notorious slap — and a DM slide that turned into a bona-fide feud between Doja Cat and a "Stranger Things" star. There were two surprising reunions that seemed to put an end to long-standing feuds, and some celebrities were able to keep their pregnancies a secret until the very last moment. And, of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family had people talking about them throughout the year, whether it was because of their love lives or their lack of familiarity with how to cut a cucumber.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prove Instagram Is Secretly the Best Dating App Out There
If a real-life prince can find love on Instagram, you can, too. In the newly released docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Netflix production features an in-depth look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's very private relationship — but all anyone can talk about is how it all went down on Instagram.
Josh Groban's Dating History Includes Some Familiar Faces
Over the past two decades, Josh Groban has become one of the most recognized male singers. The Grammy-nominated star has released a total of nine studio albums since 2001, and during that time, Groban achieved global success with hit singles like "You Raise Me Up" and "Believe." Every song he's released has shown off his powerhouse vocals and vulnerable lyrics.
