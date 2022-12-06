PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Alabama Village Community in Prichard is still at risk for getting their water shut off by the Prichard Water Board. We reported last month that pumping water into Alabama Village has cost the water board about $1.5 million so far due to leaks and old infrastructure, leaving many residents and businesses there without water if its shut off. The community was supposed to hear the plan for their water from the Prichard Water Board after thanksgiving and 12 days later they still haven't heard anything. Now people in that community are looking for answers.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO