WPMI

Mobile eyes new tax district to revive DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Councilman CJ Small represents Dauphin Island Parkway and is backing a new plan that would put extra dollars in the area by creating a tax increment financing or TIF district. "My vision for this it is to really revitalize the south DIP area," said Small.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Alabama Village still at risk of water getting shut off, looking for answers

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — The Alabama Village Community in Prichard is still at risk for getting their water shut off by the Prichard Water Board. We reported last month that pumping water into Alabama Village has cost the water board about $1.5 million so far due to leaks and old infrastructure, leaving many residents and businesses there without water if its shut off. The community was supposed to hear the plan for their water from the Prichard Water Board after thanksgiving and 12 days later they still haven't heard anything. Now people in that community are looking for answers.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Law enforcement agencies prepare for permitless carry law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting next year, you will no longer need a pistol permit to carry a concealed gun in Alabama. That's when the new permitless carry or what some call constitutional carry law takes effect, and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office says there are concerns about its impact.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

New program launching in Mobile to aid areas seeing higher gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The effort to reduce gun violence in Mobile is growing as Operation Echo Stop gets ready to launch a new program that will work alongside ShotSpotter. The ShotSpotter technology is located in different neighborhoods across the Port City detecting gun fire and that information is then shared with law enforcement.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Targeting the Violence livestream 12/8/22

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Livestreaming in conversation with Senora McCracken. She has written a book and has launched a brand designed just for black and brown boys. Live right here and on the NBC 15 Facebook page at 3 p.m. Thursday December 8 2022.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Inaugural tree lighting at Mobile nursing home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the holiday season approaches, a lot of people struggle to get together due to Covid 19, flu, or even RSV. But not today at one local facility, Twin Oaks Nursing Home hosted its inaugural Christmas tree lighting for its residents, their families, and the community as a whole.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT: Toys for shots

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — With the flu spreading rapidly this season, a Mobile county urgent care group is asking folks to come to one of their clinics to get a flu shot while at the same time, help a local orphanage. It’s their “Toys for Shots” program.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Making Spirit Bright: Mullherin Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In spite of a fire and personal challenges, their spirits couldn’t be brighter!. A gentleman in a wheel chair is lowed from a van onto a Walmart parking lot. He can hardly contain his excitement. “You're ready for some shopping?" "Yes, sir! I'm ready!...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: SFC Levorn Rowser

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Sergeant SFC Levorn Rowser who served 22 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, SFC Levorn Rowser.
WPMI

Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Police investigating tragic death of an infant in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old found unresponsive in a car in Downtown Mobile. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 30. No further information could be provided as investigators await the results of an autopsy.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
LOXLEY, AL

