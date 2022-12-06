ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting

There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
ALTADENA, CA
KTLA

Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District

Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Assistance League Thrift Store: The hidden gem

I met Donna Barnard on Saturday, November 12th to tour the thrift store. She was wearing a sweater and pants, an Assistance League Thrift Store outfit she bought. Donna introduced me to the President of Assistance League, Gayle Chiotte, who gave me a tour of the facilities. The Assistance League...
FULLERTON, CA
capitalandmain.com

Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?

Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

USPS Job Fairs Are Coming to Los Angeles. Here's When and Where

The first of 13 USPS job fairs in Los Angeles is scheduled for Tuesday as part of a 10-year Postal Service plan to hire 20,000 employees across the country. The walk-in fairs throughout LA will continue through the end of December. The USPS is looking for applicants to fill both part- and full-time positions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17

The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
LANCASTER, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles to end renter protections in February

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Corona Couple's Secret to Happy Marriage: Laugh Everyday

Chris and Ruben Reyes of Corona have a Bright Spot to celebrate this week. The high school sweethearts, who met at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, are marking their 50th wedding anniversary. After graduating from high school in 1971, they tied the knot in the following year. “They are...
CORONA, CA

