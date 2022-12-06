Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
LA's SPCA Needs Food Donations to Fill Shortage at Shelters
The Los Angeles chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public Monday for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care -- saying its reserve levels are "dangerously low."
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
SoCal man who donated kidney to Bay Area woman will donate part of his liver to baby
Josh Harrold, who in 2017 donated his kidney to his longtime friend from Santa Cruz, plans to give a baby girl part of his liver. Here's his story.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
foxla.com
Pasadena family shares holiday spirit with award-winning light display
PASADENA, Calif. - The holiday season means holiday light displays. On Pasadena's Tropical Avenue, the Harbecks' home is a destination this season. You can tune in to the display from your car, but up close it's so much more. "They're colorful and it just makes me feel cozy and at...
The ‘Griswold House’ Christmas Display in La Mirada is Back
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A big fan of the movie “Christmas Vacation” devotes his time and energy decorating the entire front of his residence every Christmas with as many lights as the Griswold’s home in the movie, until the city decided to try and put an end to it.
foxla.com
‘It’s a real crisis’: LA animal shelters ask for help as record number of pets get surrendered
LOS ANGELES - A man struggles with a wiggling pup and a child in his arms as he waits outside the East Valley shelter for someone to help him. He almost broke into tears as he explained that he has to give up the dog. Inflation, and a growing family...
USPS Hosting Job Fairs Throughout Los Angeles
The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month.
Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
fullertonobserver.com
Assistance League Thrift Store: The hidden gem
I met Donna Barnard on Saturday, November 12th to tour the thrift store. She was wearing a sweater and pants, an Assistance League Thrift Store outfit she bought. Donna introduced me to the President of Assistance League, Gayle Chiotte, who gave me a tour of the facilities. The Assistance League...
capitalandmain.com
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
Evelyn, LA Zoo's Oldest Gorilla, is Euthanized at Age 46
Evelyn, a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla and the oldest gorilla in the history of the Los Angeles Zoo, has been euthanized after "experiencing health issues leading to a decline in her quality of life over the last couple of weeks," the zoo announced Wednesday.
NBC Los Angeles
USPS Job Fairs Are Coming to Los Angeles. Here's When and Where
The first of 13 USPS job fairs in Los Angeles is scheduled for Tuesday as part of a 10-year Postal Service plan to hire 20,000 employees across the country. The walk-in fairs throughout LA will continue through the end of December. The USPS is looking for applicants to fill both part- and full-time positions.
theavtimes.com
AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
Thieves ransack 3 SoCal Crumbl Cookies stores on same day
On Tuesday, thieves ransacked three Crumbl Cookies stores, all within a 10-mile radius.
dailytitan.com
Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC
Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Planning Commission Approves of Wildlife District in Santa Monica Mountains
In a first step of a pilot effort to coexist development in Los Angeles' hillsides with its wildlife population, a proposed ordinance that would create a wildlife district in the Santa Monica Mountains between the 405 and 101 freeways passed the city's planning commission today by a 4-0 vote. If...
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
Los Angeles to end renter protections in February
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Couple's Secret to Happy Marriage: Laugh Everyday
Chris and Ruben Reyes of Corona have a Bright Spot to celebrate this week. The high school sweethearts, who met at Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, are marking their 50th wedding anniversary. After graduating from high school in 1971, they tied the knot in the following year. “They are...
