Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Gisele Is ‘Sending Tom a Message’ With Her Recent Date—She’s Showing Him ‘What He’s Missing’
She may be one of the most famous supermodels in the world, but for many of Gisele Bündchen’s boyfriends who dated her before her rise to fame, she was just their first love. Since the start of her modeling career more than 20 years ago, Gisele has dated several famous men, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Josh Hartnett and, of course, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years from 2006 to 2022. The former couple also share two children: daughter Vivian Lake Brady and son Benjamin Rein. In an interview with Love magazine 2010, Gisele opened...
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video
Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Moving Into New FL Home With Help From Joaquim Valente Associate
Gisele Bündchen has begun the process of becoming Tom Brady's new next-door neighbor ... and if you look closely enough, you can see she's actually getting a hand with the move from an associate of the jiu-jitsu coach who vacationed with her earlier this month. TB12's ex was spotted...
Gisele Responds to Tom Brady’s Birthday Post For Daughter Vivian After Divorce
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are divorced, the two are still parents. So, it is not surprising to see some social media interactions. Gisele has commented on a couple of posts from Brady now since the famous couple split up. When it comes to the kids, differences can be set aside.
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split
Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
Who Is Joaquim Valente? Gisele Bundchen Seen With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Following Tom Brady Divorce
Soaking up the sun. Gisele Bündchen was spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her long-time martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, in photos obtained by Page Six. The trip comes nearly two weeks after she...
Tom Brady Celebrates Daughter Vivian's 10th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'We Adore You'
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian with ex Gisele Bundchen Tom Brady is showering his little girl with love on her birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared a sweet post on Instagram Monday in honor of daughter Vivian Lake's 10th birthday. Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen, and he's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. In the cute shot, Brady embraces Benjamin and Vivian as the trio spends time together at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park...
Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split
It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Tom Brady talks emotional challenges following Gisele Bündchen divorce
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is navigating the emotional challenges that come with age. During the latest installment of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, Brady — who finalized his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October — discussed how he maintains his focus on the football field in light of distractions from other areas of life. “I think there’s so many ways for me that it just keeps great perspective for me in my life,” the 45-year-old Brady said. “Why have I done it for as long as I have? You know, physically, I’ve explained that and I’ve tried to take...
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Tom Brady shares Vivian, 10, and Ben, 12, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady took home a big win for one of his biggest fans. On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, pulled off a win against the New Orleans Saints and dedicated the moment to daughter Vivian Lake on her 10th birthday. "Good to get a win at home," Brady said in his post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. "It's my daughter's birthday, Vivi Lake. Daddy loves you,...
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
Harper's Bazaar
Gisele Bündchen Left a Sweet Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are proving there's no bad blood between them. Last week, the supermodel left a sweet comment on Brady's Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of his oldest child, 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, playing football. Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady gets support from Gisele Bündchen in new Instagram after divorce
Gisele Bündchen might be divorced from Tom Brady, but that isn't stopping the supermodel from commenting on her ex-husbands Instagram post of his son and her "bonus child" Jack.
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room
FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Yardbarker
Insider shoots down Tom Brady return to Patriots 'ever happening'
New England Patriots fans may want to stop dreaming about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to his first NFL home. "I just can’t see that ever happening," insider Seth Wickersham of ESPN said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to Khari Thompson of Audacy. "I think Brady and coach [Bill] Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play."
Comments / 0