Salt Lake City, UT

CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday

Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, they should continue to see extended run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss

Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday

Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist

McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return

Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly

Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports

Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss

Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed

Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL

Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss

Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires

Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
ATLANTA, GA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Burros boys basketball win on the road

The Burroughs boys basketball team ended a two game losing streak with a 74-62 win over Victor Valley on Tuesday, December 6th. The Burros where coming off two losses from the Paraclete Showcase against Paraclete and Highland before hitting the road against Victor Valley. Head Coach Dr. Will Artis was pleased with his team's performance.
BURBANK, CA

