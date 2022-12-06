Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO