1011now.com
Putting the Christmas spirit of Seward County on display
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A collection of decorated Christmas trees in Seward features all of the cities, villages, and unincorporated communities in Seward County. We visited with GWFC Seward Women’s Club member Jean Kolterman about this display. “Our woman’s club started six years ago with something to add to...
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Community College names two learning center directors
BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
News Channel Nebraska
Broadband grants benefit 506 locations in River Country
LINCOLN – Pinpoint Communications is among 37 grant recipients in the second year of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program announced this week by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Pinpoint grants serve 115 locations in rural Auburn, Tecumseh and Cook, as well as 345 locations in central Otoe County, 28...
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
thecitymenus.com
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
KETV.com
Loser in Nebraska's 26th district legislative race files recount lawsuit
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The candidate who lost Nebraska's 26th district legislative race has filed a court action ordering a recount in the race be done by hand. Russ Barger filed the suit in Lancaster County district court Tuesday after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his request to count the ballots by hand.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
klin.com
Portions of Pioneers Blvd, Old Cheney Rd to Close Dec. 6, 8
Portions of Pioneers Blvd and Old Cheney Rd will temporarily close for traffic signal upgrades. Pioneers Blvd: 1st St to Highway 77 will close from 9 AM to 2 PM Dec. 6. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) recommends Pioneers Blvd to Nebraska Parkway to Van Dorn St to Highway 77 as a detour.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
News Channel Nebraska
Underage girls taken from Lincoln at the center of FBI polygamy case in Arizona
LINCOLN, Neb. – A man facing charges related to taking 20 wives, most of them minors, reportedly gained access to many of his underage victims on trips to Lincoln, according to newly filed federal court documents. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far this season, crews have only used a tenth of the supply. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says...
News Channel Nebraska
TC Energy responding to Keystone Pipeline leak in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS — TC Energy, the Canada-based energy company, is working to repair the Keystone Pipeline which is leaking oil into a creek in northern Kansas. In a release issued Thursday, the company says the Pipeline system was shut down Wednesday night as crews responded to a "confirmed release" of oil into a creek in Washington County, Kansas about 20 miles south of Steele City, Neb.
