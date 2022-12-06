ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7QVN_0jZZpHqY00

CLAYTON, Mo. – Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and north county, police say.

U.S. Postal Inspectors are working with the Clayton Police Department and other agencies to investigate both robberies.

Police report one robbery from around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Ridgemoor Drive in Clayton. A mail carrier parked on the street shortly before a man approached him with a gun. Investigators say the suspect demanded the postman’s keys to access local mailboxes. The suspect later took off with the postman’s cell phone, but no keys.

Top story: Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8

Clayton police say a similar robbery happened in North St. Louis County shortly after the one in their jurisdiction, though details on that incident are limited. No major injuries were reported in either case.

According to Clayton police, criminals have targeted postal carriers at various points this year in an effort to steal personal mail or checks to deposit fraudulently.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 16

Everything Lucky
1d ago

The dummies who committed the crimes probably don't realize that they committed a federal offense.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County officials say a police detective shot and killed a man who charged at several officers trying to arrest him. A Maryland Heights detective shot the 48-year-old man Wednesday. County police say detectives had been searching for the man in connection with several crimes in various jurisdictions. Police say that when detectives tried to arrest the man as he left a business, he charged at them with an “edged weapon.” A longtime Maryland Heights detective fired at the suspect, who died later at a hospital.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged in Sunset Hills shooting, carjacking

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A man is behind bars after a shooting-turned-carjacking Monday evening in Sunset Hills. Prosecutors have charged Limule C. Greenwade, 35, with six felonies in the investigation, including vehicle hijacking, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 11...
SUNSET HILLS, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen injured after shooting near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in the chest near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis. According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer, officers received a call about a shooting involving a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Juvenile shot in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A juvenile has been rushed to a local hospital after being shot in a north St. Louis neighborhood on Thursday. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Brantner Place, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Free anti-theft devices available for St. Louis County Kia owners

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are still free anti-theft devices available for St. Louis County Kia vehicle owners. A string of viral social media videos is showing potential thieves how to easily steal the vehicles. They have been used in everything from joyrides, to hit-and-runs, and smash-and-grabs. You can go to your police precinct station to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Wednesday to probation in the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. According to a release, Erricka Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of armed criminal action and first degree involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 killing of 32-year-old Kevin Gordon. Brown admitted to killing Gordon at a home in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the city’s Gravois Park neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2018.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Farmington man charged with killing his father

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Farmington man is facing charges after police say he killed his father Wednesday at their family home. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged David L. Fischbeck Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of David L. Fischbeck Sr.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy