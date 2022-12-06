Read full article on original website
UCLA Forecast: Federal Reserve decisions to heavily impact economic outlook
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California and national economic pictures for the coming year are difficult to predict, hinging largely on upcoming decision-making on inflation control by the Federal Reserve that could determine whether the country slips into recession, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. “With the Federal...
State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State judge ruling places Oregon's tough new gun law on hold hours after federal judge allowed it to proceed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
DHS: How to curb COVID, stay healthy this holiday season
WISCONSIN — As cold weather hits Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind community members of programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. Wisconsinites can get free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. Earlier this year, the state launched an online program, Say...
Report: Musk in talks with Tesla's China chief to help Giga Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Reports on Wednesday indicate that Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has pulled in longtime executive of the company in China, Tom Zhu, to help manage the Austin-based Texas Gigafactory. Among those reporting the development is Bloomberg. Zhu has been with Telsa since 2014 and is...
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Construction of biggest green hydrogen facility in U.S. underway in Texas
TEXAS — As the saying goes, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and that will certainly hold true as the largest green hydrogen facility in the nation will be constructed in the Lone Star State. With commercial operations set to begin by 2027, project overseers expect 1,300 construction...
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration observes its 81st anniversary
PEARL HARBOR NATIONAL MEMORIAL, Hawaii — The date of Dec. 7 is etched in the hearts and minds of every American citizen as a day to remember, honor and pay respects to the Greatest Generation who gave their lives in service to a nation in need. Hundreds of military...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
TECO raising energy prices significantly come 2023
TAMPA, Fla - Citing increased costs on their end, TECO informed consumers, just two weeks before the holiday season, that an 11% average increase to energy bills is coming in 2023. TECO made the announcement December 6, on the company website. What You Need To Know. The company said consumers...
Central Florida officials say partnership will improve search for missing people
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Resource Alliance announced a partnership to improve searches for missing people. The partnership comes after three people missing in Central Florida were found dead in the last month. Axel Caballero, 3, was found dead...
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
'Music Icon' Shania Twain to perform in Texas on 2023 tour
TEXAS — A country music icon will be coming to Texas to perform some of her greatest hits and songs from her latest project. Canadian Shania Twain’s 2023 tour is in support of her “Queen of Me” album that’s being released in February. Twain’s music...
Stevie Ray Vaughan ranked greatest Texas guitarist
TEXAS — Musicians know the only thing hotter than Texas’ weather is its six-string slingers. But who’s the greatest guitarist the Lone Star State every produced? The answer may not be a surprise, but he has some serious competition. Guitar World magazine on Wednesday released a list...
