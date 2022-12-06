BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.

BROCKTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO