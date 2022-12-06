Read full article on original website
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
NECN
Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boston Police
A judge Wednesday denied a motion filed by two Boston police officers seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that they failed to provide medical care to a prisoner in their custody who died of a drug overdose in June of 2019. The family of Shayne Stilphen filed a...
Former firefighter sues Boston, alleging racist handling of COVID exemption
A Muslim former firefighter in Boston has sued the city Tuesday for $8.3 million after officials rejected a religious exemption request for COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies in 2021 and placed him on unpaid administrative leave for non-compliance, according to a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court. Michael Browder...
wgbh.org
Renters who do nothing wrong still get evicted. Should they have the chance to wipe their records clean?
Deborah Shearer’s landlord wanted to make renovations to the Hyde Park house that Shearer and her family had rented for decades, so he took them to court to evict them. “That’s how we ended up in the eviction court, because we got served with an eviction notice,” Shearer recalled. “But we weren’t evicted.”
Wrongful death suit alleges BPD officers failed to save overdosing man, walked by cell 7 times
A wrongful death suit that alleges that Boston police officers failed to provide life-saving medical care to an overdosing inmate will proceed after a federal judge denied two officers’ motion to dismiss the case, according to a statement from the ACLU of Massachusetts. According to the ACLU, BPD officers...
Boston Logan International Airport workers to protest unfair labor practices
Some service workers at Logan International Airport in Boston will walk off the job this morning to protest alleged unfair labor practices.
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Government Technology
Texas Joins a Growing List of States to Ban TikTok in Government
(TNS) — Gov. Greg Abbott is banning the use of TikTok on all government-issued devices in Texas amid fears of the Chinese government using the popular app for espionage. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices — including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activity — and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government," Abbott said in a letter he has sent to all state agencies and leaders of the Texas Legislature.
Massachusetts Fair Share Amendment signed into law
The Fair Share Amendment that was approved as Question 1 in the November election has officially been signed into law by Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.
Massachusetts man tricked the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million
An Acton man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with his scheme to cheat the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million in tax-free energy grants as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
fallriverreporter.com
Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Students return to Boston school day after homeless man found inside classroom
BOSTON – Students at Richard J. Murphy School in Dorchester returned to their classrooms Wednesday morning one day after a homeless man was discovered inside. Boston 25 News was first to report the security breach Tuesday. “It’s quite alarming that someone has entered the building, a homeless man, and...
