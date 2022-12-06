ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
Governor Baker Nominates Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court

BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Kareem A. Morgan as Associate Justice of the District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Kareem A. Morgan, Massachusetts will receive a well-suited candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
Fall River, Brockton, Boston area communities combine to receive $4.8 million in funding for fire, police staffing

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito administration today announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program provides state funding to retain and restore staffing at police and fire departments in communities that meet certain eligibility criteria. Specifically, grants are available to municipalities with a population of at least 60,000 and whose police department had an operating budget of less than $200 per capita in 2010. Only 10 cities across the state meet those criteria; all of those communities have been awarded funding.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Texas Joins a Growing List of States to Ban TikTok in Government

(TNS) — Gov. Greg Abbott is banning the use of TikTok on all government-issued devices in Texas amid fears of the Chinese government using the popular app for espionage. "TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users' devices — including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activity — and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government," Abbott said in a letter he has sent to all state agencies and leaders of the Texas Legislature.
Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence

BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
