ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheSpoon

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Dropping Its First Plant-Based Spread

The demand for plant-based foods has risen exponentially in recent years, with a 54% increase in sales from 2018 to 2021, according to the Good Food Institute. Furthermore, the plant-based foods market as a whole was worth around $7.4 billion in 2021, which was a 6% increase from plant-based food sales in 2020. It seems that companies of all sorts are tapping into the ever-growing plant-based food market, with Panda Express introducing a plant-based version of its orange chicken, Daiya creating plant-based flatbreads, Smashburger welcoming plant-based shakes, and Coffee Mate releasing plant-based coffee creamers.
TheSpoon

Cultimate Foods Raises €700k To Develop Cultivated Fat for Hybrid Alt-Meat Products

Fat is sexy, don’t you know? In particular, the type of fat made without killing any animals. One company working on such a fat is Cultimate Foods, a Berlin-based startup developing cultivated fat for hybrid alt-meat products. The company announced it has raised a pre-seed €700 thousand round led by Big Idea Ventures, ProVeg International, and Realum.cloud.
TheSpoon

Company Behind Babybel Cheese Bets Big on Non-Animal Casein With Standing Ovation Partnership

Today French cheese giant Bel Group, the company behind cheese brands Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin announced an exclusive partnership with precision fermentation specialist Standing Ovation to incorporate the startup’s animal-free casein milk protein into select cheese offerings. The deal follows an equity investment made by Bel Group into the Paris-based startup in September.
TheSpoon

The Secret to Scaling a Plant-Based Meat Startup With Nowadays’ Max Elder

In his previous life, Max Elder worked as a futurist, where he helped food brands develop strategies for the future. One of his primary motivations in this work was the belief he could help steer these brands away from animal agriculture and toward a future centered around more humane and sustainable foods. Over time, however, Elder realized that to have a meaningful impact, he’d have to create his own product.
TheSpoon

Reusable Takeout Containers Gain Traction at Universities, But What About Restaurants?

Like everywhere else, colleges saw a jump in takeout food and delivery during the pandemic as students avoided the dining hall amidst stringent social distancing rules at the height of COVID. However, even as things normalize, on-the-go food options put into place during the pandemic remain popular due to the convenience they afford busy college students, resulting in a lot of single-use containers making their way toward landfills.
TheSpoon

Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery

Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
TheSpoon

The Moldmentum Continues: Fungi Protein Gets a Trade Group

If there was an alt-protein prediction that was easy to make for 2022, it was that fungi-powered protein would have a good year. All the signs were there: Interesting new products making their way to market, impressive advances in manufacturing, and new funding rounds coming in despite growing market uncertainty. And as we near the end of the year, there’s yet another sign that this nascent space will continue to mature in 2023 and beyond: a new trade association.
TheSpoon

Steakholder Files Patent For Printing Flaky Fish

Steakholder Foods announced today it has filed a provisional patent with the US Patent Office for a new process to create cell-cultured fish with layers of tissue to achieve “the characteristic tender flakiness of cooked fish.”. The company, formerly known as MeatTech 3D, says the new approach will be...
GreenMatters

Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options

When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
foodsafetynews.com

German testing finds E. coli in beef, salad, and dough

E. coli has been found in ground beef, pre-packaged salads, and ready-made dough and baking mixes, according to results of food controls in Germany. In 2021 risk-based monitoring, samples of ground, or minced, beef was examined. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were detected in 28 of 420 samples. It was also found in two of 86 tests on fresh beef at retail.
TheSpoon

Food Tech Friday Podcast: Farmbots, Smart Mixers and Cocaine Bear

We’re ramping our Friday food tech casual news podcast back up again, and on this week’s episode, Mike and Carlos talk about some of the stories that caught their attention this week:. Will reusable containers take off at colleges? What about restaurants? One startup is trying to make...
TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
767
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/

Comments / 0

Community Policy