Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Dropping Its First Plant-Based Spread
The demand for plant-based foods has risen exponentially in recent years, with a 54% increase in sales from 2018 to 2021, according to the Good Food Institute. Furthermore, the plant-based foods market as a whole was worth around $7.4 billion in 2021, which was a 6% increase from plant-based food sales in 2020. It seems that companies of all sorts are tapping into the ever-growing plant-based food market, with Panda Express introducing a plant-based version of its orange chicken, Daiya creating plant-based flatbreads, Smashburger welcoming plant-based shakes, and Coffee Mate releasing plant-based coffee creamers.
Cultimate Foods Raises €700k To Develop Cultivated Fat for Hybrid Alt-Meat Products
Fat is sexy, don’t you know? In particular, the type of fat made without killing any animals. One company working on such a fat is Cultimate Foods, a Berlin-based startup developing cultivated fat for hybrid alt-meat products. The company announced it has raised a pre-seed €700 thousand round led by Big Idea Ventures, ProVeg International, and Realum.cloud.
Company Behind Babybel Cheese Bets Big on Non-Animal Casein With Standing Ovation Partnership
Today French cheese giant Bel Group, the company behind cheese brands Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin announced an exclusive partnership with precision fermentation specialist Standing Ovation to incorporate the startup’s animal-free casein milk protein into select cheese offerings. The deal follows an equity investment made by Bel Group into the Paris-based startup in September.
The Secret to Scaling a Plant-Based Meat Startup With Nowadays’ Max Elder
In his previous life, Max Elder worked as a futurist, where he helped food brands develop strategies for the future. One of his primary motivations in this work was the belief he could help steer these brands away from animal agriculture and toward a future centered around more humane and sustainable foods. Over time, however, Elder realized that to have a meaningful impact, he’d have to create his own product.
Breaking: UPSIDE Becomes First Company to Get Greenlight From the U.S. FDA For Cultivated Meat
Today UPSIDE Foods announced it has become the first company in the world to receive a “No Questions” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood. This letter signals that the FDA believes UPSIDE’s cultivated chicken is safe for consumers.
Bellwether Launches Cloud-Powered Small Batch Coffee Roasting-on-Demand
Bellwether, a maker of electric ventless coffee roasters for small-batch roasters and coffee shops, has launched a cloud-connected roasting service that enables coffee shops and retailers to roast coffee via a sharing economy model. The new service – called Bellwether on Demand – allows anyone interested in roasting a batch...
Reusable Takeout Containers Gain Traction at Universities, But What About Restaurants?
Like everywhere else, colleges saw a jump in takeout food and delivery during the pandemic as students avoided the dining hall amidst stringent social distancing rules at the height of COVID. However, even as things normalize, on-the-go food options put into place during the pandemic remain popular due to the convenience they afford busy college students, resulting in a lot of single-use containers making their way toward landfills.
Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
Restaurant Tech News Pod: Web3 Restaurants, Sweetgreen Robots, Subway Smart Fridge
Last week I caught up with Expedite’s Kristen Hawley to talk about some of the recent happenings in the world of restaurant tech. Some of the stories we talked about on this episode include:. Subway debuts smart fridges to sell sandwiches as they up their unattended retail efforts. Flyfish...
The Moldmentum Continues: Fungi Protein Gets a Trade Group
If there was an alt-protein prediction that was easy to make for 2022, it was that fungi-powered protein would have a good year. All the signs were there: Interesting new products making their way to market, impressive advances in manufacturing, and new funding rounds coming in despite growing market uncertainty. And as we near the end of the year, there’s yet another sign that this nascent space will continue to mature in 2023 and beyond: a new trade association.
Beer Brewing Startup iGulu is Back from the Dead, Plans to Split Brewing Machine Into Two
Like something out of a horror movie, beer brewing automation startup iGulu has come back from the dead, reanimating into something resembling a startup trying to bring a product to market. The company, whose demise was well-documented here on The Spoon, apparently never gave up on its dream of delivering...
Hack Drains FriesDAO Restaurant Project of $2.3M in What Looks Like Potentially Lethal Blow
Late last month, FriesDAO, the organization that made a splash when it raised over $5 million via a token offering earlier this year, saw its treasury raided and drained by a hacker. According to a postmortem created by the DAO’s admins, hackers were able to access the DAO’s treasury and...
Steakholder Files Patent For Printing Flaky Fish
Steakholder Foods announced today it has filed a provisional patent with the US Patent Office for a new process to create cell-cultured fish with layers of tissue to achieve “the characteristic tender flakiness of cooked fish.”. The company, formerly known as MeatTech 3D, says the new approach will be...
Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options
When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
foodsafetynews.com
German testing finds E. coli in beef, salad, and dough
E. coli has been found in ground beef, pre-packaged salads, and ready-made dough and baking mixes, according to results of food controls in Germany. In 2021 risk-based monitoring, samples of ground, or minced, beef was examined. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were detected in 28 of 420 samples. It was also found in two of 86 tests on fresh beef at retail.
Food Tech Friday Podcast: Farmbots, Smart Mixers and Cocaine Bear
We’re ramping our Friday food tech casual news podcast back up again, and on this week’s episode, Mike and Carlos talk about some of the stories that caught their attention this week:. Will reusable containers take off at colleges? What about restaurants? One startup is trying to make...
We asked 3 nutrition experts what they would order at Chipotle for a high-protein meal
The experts said Chipotle was one of their favorite fast-food chains because of its balanced menu.
A cardiologist shares 5 foods she almost never eats, from coconut oil to chips — and suggests healthier alternatives
A cardiologist said she avoids foods that are highly processed and packed unhealthy fats or sugar, opting for heart-healthy alternatives like yogurt.
Motif and Impossible Patent Fight Continues as Europe Revokes Key Impossible Patent
Motif Foodworks announced today it has filed four additional challenges to U.S. patents held by Impossible Foods, pointing to a recent preliminary decision by the European Patent Office (EPO) to revoke a key European patent of Impossible’s. According to Motif, the EPO recently revoked Impossible patent No. 2,943,072 B1...
GE Appliances Debuts Voice-Controlled Smart Mixer That Detects Texture and Viscosity
GE Appliances just dropped an interesting new appliance: a smart stand mixer with built-in scale, app control for guided recipes, and voice control through Alexa and Google Home. The Profile Smart Mixer is, as far as I can tell, the first Wi-Fi controlled smart mixer on the market, which is...
