Alexandria, LA

klax-tv.com

Chamber of Commerce Names Small Business Person of the Year at Annual Meeting

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce had their annual meeting today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey tells us what they presented and who they honored. “The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting where they touted their accomplishments for the year. They also named their small business person of the year and inducted an individual into their hall of fame.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy speaks to Chamber of Commerce members

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, newly inaugurated Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy spoke to Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce members about his plan for economic development in Alexandria. Mayor Roy said economic development starts with a focus on investing in what Alexandria already has, instead of solely...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville

Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational. At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:. SCORES:
TIOGA, LA
beauregardnews.com

Community Christmas ‘a gift of love’ for DeRidder residents

The Disciples of Jesus Christ Church in DeRidder will be hosting their 35th annual DeRidder Community Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The event was inspired by the good works of the church’s former pastor. “It’s a gift of love continuing the legacy of the last Pastor Emma D. Jefferson,” said Francis Parrott, event coordinator.
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete 2022 kicks off. Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Manna House continues its effort to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Smart Medicine: Tinsel Toy Drive

Ashley Walker, the Executive Director of the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation, shares details on its new drive: the Tinsel Toy Drive! Click here to learn more. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
kalb.com

Sgt. Kerri Null – Golden Shield Winner

Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting. An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy is once again the mayor of Alexandria. The mayor-elect was officially sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, for his fourth term in office. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018. In front of a crowded room at the Riverfront Center, the newly sworn-in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AlexWinterFete to debut for the holiday season in downtown Alexandria this week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the most anticipated events of the year to take place in the City of Alexandria is just days away from kicking off!. AlexWinterFete is back, and this year’s festival has something for everyone. Ushering in the Christmas spirit to downtown Alexandria, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, this free, family-friendly, four-day event has a line-up of interactive activities for kids, live music, food and much more. This is what you can expect to see at this year’s WinterFete.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

