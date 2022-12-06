Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kalb.com
Rapides Regional Medical Center, LOPA honor Cenla organ donors with ‘Tree of Life’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Rapides Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency hosted an event to honor organ donors in Central Louisiana. The families of organ donors were invited to help decorate and hang a picture of their loved ones on the tree.
klax-tv.com
Chamber of Commerce Names Small Business Person of the Year at Annual Meeting
The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce had their annual meeting today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey tells us what they presented and who they honored. “The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting where they touted their accomplishments for the year. They also named their small business person of the year and inducted an individual into their hall of fame.”
klax-tv.com
Rapides Parish School Board Rewards Local Educators for Serving the Community
Teachers and principals are unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to educating students. The Rapides Parish School Board honored them for all the hard work they do. Laura Knowlton says she is honored to win the High School New Teacher Award. Rapides High Teacher Laura Knowlton says, “I was very...
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive 2022: Natchitoches Parish
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Downtown Alexandria is turning into Christmas Town tonight with the kicking off of AlexWinterFete!. Mayor Roy ready to usher in AlexWinterFete 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete...
kalb.com
Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy speaks to Chamber of Commerce members
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Dec. 7, newly inaugurated Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy spoke to Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce members about his plan for economic development in Alexandria. Mayor Roy said economic development starts with a focus on investing in what Alexandria already has, instead of solely...
kalb.com
Children’s Advocacy Network hosting Alexandria open house Dec. 9
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Children’s Advocacy Network is hosting an Open House and Gumbo Lunch on Friday, December 9, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Child Advocacy Center, which is located at 1506 Albert Street in Alexandria. The event is open to the public. “The Open House is an...
klax-tv.com
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville
Walker Automotive is expanding into Pineville on 28 East. They recently purchased the building that Bug Blasters had occupied since 1994. The City of Pineville says they are looking forward to having this business in Pineville that has been in Central Louisiana for over 100 years.
kalb.com
Day 2 recap from the Southern Eval Invitational
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Forty-four teams from around Louisiana began making their way for the first full day of action of the Southern Eval Invitational. At Tioga High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Acadiana, Rapides, Tioga and Northwood-Lena all took home wins in their games. View scores below:. SCORES:
kalb.com
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire on side of I-49 in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three people were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle wreck on I-49 N near Powhatan. According to...
beauregardnews.com
Community Christmas ‘a gift of love’ for DeRidder residents
The Disciples of Jesus Christ Church in DeRidder will be hosting their 35th annual DeRidder Community Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The event was inspired by the good works of the church’s former pastor. “It’s a gift of love continuing the legacy of the last Pastor Emma D. Jefferson,” said Francis Parrott, event coordinator.
kalb.com
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alexandria
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Grace Christian School: Jackie Nixon!. Alena Noakes speaks with newly-elected Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy as AlexWinterFete 2022 kicks off. Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Manna House continues its effort to...
Services set for Elton Mayor
Funeral services for Avella Ackless, mayor and long-time employee of the town of Elton, will be Monday.
kalb.com
Manna House teams up with local business to host canned food drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Manna House continues its effort to feed those in need throughout Central Louisiana by teaming up with the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Jackson Street in Alexandria to host a canned food drive. The canned food drive will take place Monday, December 12, from 11 a.m....
NOLA.com
Former Mayor Jacques Roy takes the reins again in Alexandria, which has struggled recently
During three terms as mayor beginning in 2006, Jacques Roy won so much notice as the young, dynamic leader of Alexandria that supporters envisioned him winning election to statewide office one day. Instead, after an acrimonious third term, Roy didn’t seek reelection in 2018. But he came out of...
kalb.com
Smart Medicine: Tinsel Toy Drive
Ashley Walker, the Executive Director of the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation, shares details on its new drive: the Tinsel Toy Drive! Click here to learn more. Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.
kalb.com
Sgt. Kerri Null – Golden Shield Winner
kalb.com
Flu hospitalizations on the uptick with peak season still weeks away
kalb.com
Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy is once again the mayor of Alexandria. The mayor-elect was officially sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, for his fourth term in office. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018. In front of a crowded room at the Riverfront Center, the newly sworn-in...
kalb.com
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.
kalb.com
AlexWinterFete to debut for the holiday season in downtown Alexandria this week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the most anticipated events of the year to take place in the City of Alexandria is just days away from kicking off!. AlexWinterFete is back, and this year’s festival has something for everyone. Ushering in the Christmas spirit to downtown Alexandria, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, this free, family-friendly, four-day event has a line-up of interactive activities for kids, live music, food and much more. This is what you can expect to see at this year’s WinterFete.
