COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.

LAKE COUNTY, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO