Washington Examiner
Department of Education disbands parent council critics said was full of 'yes men'
The Department of Education announced Monday it was disbanding a parent engagement council it launched earlier this year after several conservative organizations sued alleging the formation of the council violated federal law. The National Parents and Families Engagement Council will be permanently disbanded barely six months after it was established...
Biden Education Dept disbands national parents council after parental rights groups sue
Biden's Education Department agreed Monday to disband its newly created national parents council after being sued by multiple parental rights groups.
Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
k12dive.com
Onlookers say politics ‘undermined’ Ed Department’s family engagement council
After the U.S. Education Department abruptly disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council on Monday, groups involved are sharing their disappointment but making it clear they will continue to urge the agency to make family engagement a priority. The council never met, not even once, between the...
Proposal to tap endowment funds for school construction gains steam
BOISE — Lawmakers on a special interim legislative panel examining funding for school construction in Idaho appear to be coalescing around a proposal to tap the state’s annual endowment payments to schools to create a new funding stream for school facilities, partially relieving local property taxpayers in the process from bearing the full cost of repaying school bonds, as one piece of the solution.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
New Senate bill to focus on expanding school choice
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Empowering parents to choose their child’s education is one of the main focuses in this upcoming legislative session. If passed, Senate Bill 176 would create an education savings account program that would allow parents to use state money to pay for private school, online schooling or private tutors.
Lawmakers mull new ways to fund school construction
BOISE — Lawmakers on a joint panel exploring how to better fund Idaho’s school construction needs had positive reactions to a tax-reform proposal from a group of school advocates on Thursday, but also indicated they may not be ready to endorse such sweeping changes to the state’s tax code.
