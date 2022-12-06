ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition

Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating a shooting overnight that sent one man to the hospital. Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday at the Pisgah View Apartments. One man was shot and transported to Mission Hospital with injuries. Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

New sheriff is following in his father’s footsteps

With outgoing Sheriff Robert Holland announcing in June 2021 his plans to retire, five candidates filed to become the next sheriff. With a field full of Republicans and no Democrats, the primary election that was held in May put Lt. Brent Holbrooks in the sheriff’s office. With the official...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says

Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant

FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy …. FBI investigates after shots fired near SC Duke Energy plant. Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson …. A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning. “Out of the Ashes” church rebuilt in...
HAWAII STATE
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy